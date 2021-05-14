Sky Bet League One betting tips: Oxford v Blackpool best bets and preview

As I mentioned in my outright preview , this tie pits one of League One’s best attacking team (Oxford) against on of it’s best defensive teams (Blackpool).

Karl Robinson’s side were a frightening attacking team over the course of the season, averaging 1.52 Expected Goals For (xGF) per game, and they finished the campaign in even stronger form, averaging 1.68 xGF per game over their last 10.

The U’s finished the season winning six of their last seven to pip Charlton and Portsmouth to the final play-off spot, but a top six place was deserved according to their underlying numbers.

They did cut loose in that spell, mainly due to their need for wins in order to chase down the top six, and that led to a vulnerability at the back, and to them being involved in high-scoring contests.

It was literally all-out-attack, with Robinson deploying attacking players in pretty much every position, and it worked.

Whether they will persist with that style in this tie remains to be seen, but given Blackpool’s numbers, they will need all the firepower they have.

Defence over attack for Blackpool

Neil Critchley’s side finished the season strongly to secure third spot, and their success this season has been built on a solid foundation.

The Tangerines have allowed just 0.96 Expected Goals Against (xGA) per game over the course of the season, an exceptional defensive process.

That stands them in good stead to remain in a tie over two legs, but their below-par attacking numbers mean they are reliant on the defence to keep them in games so they can nick wins.

They have averaged just 1.19 xGF per game over the course of the season, which is very middling, and that is why they haven’t really blown anyone out this season.

Over two legs, the question is, can Blackpool keep Oxford at bay and nick a goal or two?