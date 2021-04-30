Football betting tips: Rangers v Celtic best bets and preview

Rangers meet Celtic in the fifth Old Firm derby of the season and Jake Pearson has predicted another win for Steve Gerrard's men among his best bets.
1pt Rangers to win at 20/13 (VBet)
1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ at 6/5 (BetVictor)
With Rangers 20 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premier League, it would seem there is little to play for in this final Old Firm derby of the season.
That would be a foolish mistake to make however, as, while there is no such thing as a dead rubber as far as these two Glaswegian powerhouses are concerned, Rangers are still on track to finish the league season unbeaten.
Rangers will be desperate to claim this accolade, with Celtic intent on doing everything in their power to stop their bitter rivals from doing so.
A shock penalty shootout defeat to St Johnstone in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup last week ended Rangers’ dream of league/cup double, which has placed even more emphasis on Gerrard’s side remaining unbeaten for the rest of the campaign.
This season has been a disappointing one for Celtic to say the least, a long way behind their rivals and without a clear direction going forward, particularly as far as a manager is concerned.
Eddie Howe is reportedly close to joining the Bhoys, which will make for an interesting battle next season, provided Gerrard is still in Scotland, but for now, it is Rangers who are firmly in the driving seat.
In fact, Rangers are unbeaten in four meetings with Celtic this season, winning three and drawing one, conceding just one goal.
The latest meeting between the two was in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup two weeks back, a game in which Rangers really showed their dominance, running out comfortable 2-0 winners.
Three of those games have come at Ibrox, and Rangers were shorter in the betting on each occasion than they currently are to win this match.
Given they have already beaten Celtic three times at Ibrox this season, and they have proved themselves a class above their fellow-Glaswegians throughout the campaign, a price of 20/13 for a RANGERS WIN looks worth getting on side.
In terms of goals, Rangers have kept a clean sheet in 69% of their SPL fixtures this season, with only 31% of games involving the Gers seeing Both Teams To Score land.
At home these figures increase, with Rangers keeping clean sheets in a remarkable 82% of fixtures at Ibrox this term.
This game could take a familiar pattern, and that makes the 6/5 available about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ a very appealing price.
Score prediction: Rangers 2-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct at 1320 BST (30/04/21)
