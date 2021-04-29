Premier League betting tips: Crystal Palace v Manchester City best bets and preview

The league is a formality for City now, and their chances of winning an elusive Champions League received a huge boost as they beat PSG 2-1 in Paris on Wednesday evening , a fortunate Kevin de Bruyne cross bringing them level before a Riyad Mahrez free-kick completed a famous comeback.

A win for Manchester City against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon will push them one step closer to a fifth Premier League title in 10 years - with a victory, along with defeat for Manchester United against Liverpool on Sunday, enough to see Pep Guardiola’s men crowned champions before the weekend is out.

City looked up against it in the first half in Paris though, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and co really going after Guardiola’s side, but a much more aggressive second-half display earned the visitors the victory, pressing the Parisians much higher and with a lot more intensity.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, find themselves winless in three games as they welcome the champions-elect to Selhurst Park; a draw with Everton, followed by defeats to Chelsea and Leicester meaning Roy Hodgson’s side currently reside in 13th position in the league.

This is a dead rubber for Palace, who, though not yet mathematically safe, are 11 points ahead of third-bottom Fulham and in no relegation danger whatsoever.

Are Manchester City becoming more susceptible at the back?

Despite this game having the potential to seal the title for City, their focus must surely be on next week’s second leg at home to PSG, which could lead to squad rotation from Guardiola.

This could, in turn, lead to a weakening of Pep’s back-line, and while City have received plenty of praise for their defensive solidity this season, their defence has been breached with far more regularity over the past few weeks than it had in previous months.

In fact, City have kept just one clean sheet in their past seven matches, quite a downgrade considering they had previously enjoyed a total of 17 shut-outs in the Premier League this season, not to mention the six they had kept in the Champions League prior to the quarter-final stage.

This could leave the door open for Palace to nick a goal, something Hodgson’s side have done in each of their last five matches, against the likes of Tottenham, Everton, Chelsea and Leicester.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is available at a standout price of 5/4 with a couple of bookmakers, and when we delve a little deeper into the markets, that looks to represent value.

The biggest price available for Crystal Palace to score in this match is 19/20, while the biggest price about City finding the net at least once is 1/12. Those prices multiplied comes out at 6/5; shorter than 5/4, giving us a positive expected value (EV) of just over 2%.