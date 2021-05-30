Golf betting tips: Final-round preview of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth first teed it up at Colonial CC in the Charles Schwab Challenge back in 2013 and after opening up in his very first appearance with a round of 65 he hasn’t looked back here since.

A combined 88-under par in the event since he first played here, some 50-odd strokes better than any other player in the tournament over that period, Spieth has an opportunity to add his second trophy here to his cabinet and few would bet against him doing so.

Ever since Spieth produced a third round 61 in Phoenix at the beginning of February he has been on a tear, which has seen him post seven top 10s in 10 starts including a comeback victory six weeks ago at the Valero Texas Open.

This week, after opening up with a 63 on Thursday to share the round one lead, the three-time Major champion has maintained his lead through Friday and Saturday with two further rounds of 66, and he now heads into Sunday on 15-under and with a one-shot lead over Jason Kokrak.

Looking at Spieth’s performance this week, the club that has done the most damage for him has not surprisingly been the putter. The Texan is on record as saying he putts these greens better than any other on Tour and it has certainly shown as he leads the field in strokes-gained-putting, gaining nearly seven shots in this department. In addition he also sits fourth from tee to green and 10th in approach play so clearly everything is firing.

With Spieth seemingly having the event at his mercy the layers are certainly giving nothing away and if you are looking to back the Texan you will not be getting rich as you will struggle to find anything bigger than 2/5.

While I expect Spieth to justify his strong odds-on favouritism and get the job done it is more than possible that the man who will keep him company for the second day running, Jason Kokrak, will not make life easy for him.

The 36-year-old had earned himself a reputation over the years as someone who couldn’t really be trusted on a Sunday, however a maiden Tour title in Las Vegas last October has raised the big man’s confidence to new-found levels and he arrived in Fort Worth this week having not missed a cut on tour in 2021.

A strong ball striker who was always at his weakest on the greens, the main reason for Kokrak’s confidence this season, along with his win of course, is that he is transformed with the putter. Ranked outside of the top 100 with the flat stick for each of the last six seasons he has found the magic ingredient this campaign and currently sits seventh in strokes-gained-putting.

Kokrak has brought his putting touch to Texas this week sitting in sixth on the greens and if you add this to the fact that he ranks first from tee to green and second both off the tee and in approach play it is easy to see why he is where he is on the leaderboard.

Third in this event last year, Kokrak will take some heart that Spieth was certainly a bit more wayward off the tee on Saturday than he had been over the opening two days and, as I said before, I don’t expect him to make the home favourite’s life easy. When all is said and done though I expect Spieth to do what Spieth does, which is to find that bit of magic just when it is needed, a chip in, a 40ft putt etc, and finish the job off.

While it would be foolish before a ball is struck on Sunday to say that the event is definitely a two-horse ‘matchplay race’ between Spieth and Kokrak, with the pair having a five and four-shot cushion respectively over the next best-placed man, and with no one having come from more than four shots back on Sunday to win here in the past 10 years, it is hard to see anyone else making serious inroads on the leading duo.

I anticipate then that the Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter who tee off together in the penultimate group on 10 and eight-under respectively, and those behind, will have to be content with playing for the valuable ranking points and of course prize money that is on offer today with a big finish.

So with my strong hunch being for a Spieth win but with me being in no rush to back him at the odds I will instead turn to the two balls for what I see as a value bet, with the one in question being TALOR GOOCH and Kevin Streelman who tee off together at 12.55pm Local Time.

Streelman was a revelation last week at Kiawah Island landing his best ever Major finish of eighth place and he has brought that form with him to Texas this week posting rounds of 69 and 66 over the first two days. While Saturday saw Streelman add another 69 to his tally he struggled with his approach play and it may just be that the 42-year-old is running out of gas after a draining fortnight.

Gooch in contrast was strong from tee to green in his bogey free 68 on Saturday and it was only an uncooperative putter, which stopped him from going lower.

Whilst Gooch was also in South Carolina last week he was not in the heat of the battle in the way Streelman was and I suspect he will have more left in the tank. In addition in simple terms, prior to Streelman’s somewhat out of the blue performance last week, Gooch was the player in more solid form of the two and he still sits higher of the pair in the Fedex Cup rankings.

Granted - there is not much to choose between the duo - however, with mental fatigue potentially a factor with Streelman I would have Gooch as the favourite today making the 13/10 quote available for him certainly worth taking.

Published at 1025 BST on 30/05/21