Premier League betting tips: Southampton v Crystal Palace best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton, forecasting an early goal at St. Mary's Stadium.
1pt Time of First Goal 0:00 - 9:59 at 7/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Time of First Goal 10:00 - 19:59 at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
Tuesday's second Premier League match-up is as close to a dead rubber as you can get.
Southampton could still be relegated, but it's highly unlikely with the home side sitting 10 points above the drop zone with four games to play, while visiting side Crystal Palace secured another season in the top-tier with a convincing 2-0 win at Sheffield United.
The Saints were defeated 2-0 by Champions League-chasing Liverpool on Saturday night, extending their winless streak in all competitions to five.
However, a shorthanded Ralph Hasenhüttl side put in a better performance than the scoreline suggests, finding Alisson in fine form after creating chances equating to 1.35 expected goals (xG) at Anfield.
Victory in this game would ensure survival, but motivation alone won't guarantee success against a Palace team who have looked sharp recently, so the match odds should be avoided despite the circumstances.
Instead, there are a couple of intriguing prices in the TIME OF FIRST GOAL market, notably 0:00 - 9:59 at 7/2 and 10:00 - 19:59 at 9/2 on Sky Bet.
In Crystal Palace's 34 league matches this season, a total of 22 goals have been scored in the opening 20 minutes, an astonishing amount for a team that is thought of as being pragmatic.
Early goals often decide how Roy Hodgson's men perform in a particular game given their tendency to play better on the counter.
If Southampton score first, Palace will struggle to break down the home side, but if the away team edge ahead, it will be a tough ask for the Saints to get back in the game.
I think both teams will push forward to edge ahead in the opening stages rather than easing into the game, making the suggested plays solid value at the prices.
Score prediction: Southampton 2-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1300 BST (10/05/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.