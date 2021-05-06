ITV Racing tips: Simon Holt Chester Friday tips

Middleham trainer Mark Johnston excels with staying types and, of his five runners who bid to follow up the stable's 2019 success with Making Miracles in Friday's tote+ Chester Cup, ROCHESTER HOUSE may have the necessary stamina to cope with what is so often an extreme test.

The five-year-old, who is bred for long distances being by Galileo out of a Monsun mare, was beaten only a neck by Just Hubert in the two-and-a-half mile Goodwood Stakes last July and then went one better at Ascot (soft) and at Lingfield on polytrack over two miles.

Given a two-and-a-half month break, Rochester House returned to the turf at Newbury over two miles (good) last month and out-ran odds of 25-1 to take third behind the in-form Elysian Flame and Almighwar who was well fancied for this race before his non-declaration.