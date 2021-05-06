ITV Racing tips: Simon Holt Chester Friday tips

Three winners for our man at the Chester May Meeting so far and he has an each-way bet for the Chester Cup on Friday.
1pt e.w. Rochester House in 2.45 Chester at 18/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Middleham trainer Mark Johnston excels with staying types and, of his five runners who bid to follow up the stable's 2019 success with Making Miracles in Friday's tote+ Chester Cup, ROCHESTER HOUSE may have the necessary stamina to cope with what is so often an extreme test.
The five-year-old, who is bred for long distances being by Galileo out of a Monsun mare, was beaten only a neck by Just Hubert in the two-and-a-half mile Goodwood Stakes last July and then went one better at Ascot (soft) and at Lingfield on polytrack over two miles.
Given a two-and-a-half month break, Rochester House returned to the turf at Newbury over two miles (good) last month and out-ran odds of 25-1 to take third behind the in-form Elysian Flame and Almighwar who was well fancied for this race before his non-declaration.
In fact, that third was a bit better than it looked as the leaders went off plenty fast enough that day, and Rochester House sat closer to the pace than the two horses who eventually finished in front of him. He cruised into the lead two furlongs out and then wasn't helped by being struck across the nose by another rider's whip.
Of course, there is a big difference between the galloping course at Newbury and the tight turns of Chester but Joe Fanning's mount seems quite versatile on that score, appreciates some cut in the ground and, providing he gets a reasonably handy early position, can prove a rewarding each-way proposition with staying power guaranteed and that good recent run under his belt.
Published at 1600 BST on 06/05/21
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.