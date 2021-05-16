Premier League betting tips: Chelsea v Leicester best bets and preview

Chelsea v Leicester II: the rematch, takes place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, and the visitors will be riding the crest of a wave after winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history on Saturday.

It is difficult to say that Leicester did not deserve the win, despite Thomas Tuchel’s post-match comments, and they come into this game in much better form than their hosts. Even before the cup final, spirits in the Leicester camp would have been high following their 2-1 victory over Manchester United, putting them in a great position to secure Champions League football for next season, two points clear of Chelsea with two games left to play.

After a brilliant turnaround under Tuchel, Chelsea do seem to have faltered in the last week or so. Perhaps their hugely impressive performances against Real Madrid over two legs took a lot out of them, but they have looked a shadow of their former selves recently. A dreary 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was the first warning sign, Tuchel’s men looking a little bereft of energy, and Saturday’s efforts in the cup final looked like a continuation of that performance, limp and lacking in energy. This will certainly be a worry for Tuchel with the Champions League final against Manchester City rapidly approaching, and the German manager does not have the greatest record in finals either, losing four of seven. Chelsea need to quickly regain the momentum they had built up prior to the Arsenal defeat, but they also need to balance team selection ahead of the club’s biggest game since they won the Champions League in 2012.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, but just three days on from the FA Cup final, this game is still piping hot, and it is a bit of a surprise to see Leicester, who comfortably subdued Chelsea at the weekend, as big in the betting as they currently are. Chelsea have been lacklustre recently, and this really could be a good time for the Foxes to meet the Blues in the league. Click here to back Leicester to win with Sky Bet Brendan Rogers’ side have been brilliant on the road this season, winning more than 60% of their away matches, and a price of 9/2 for LEICESTER TO WIN looks far too big, particularly in a game as pivotal as this for both sides. Goals could be on the cards The cup final was a good game of football, for all that there was just one goal between the two teams, but thinking this game will follow a similar pattern could be a mistake. Chelsea have been stingy since Tuchel’s appointment, but they need to win this match to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top-four, meaning we could see a more attacking line-up from the former PSG coach. Leicester have scored the third most goals in the Premier League this term, but defensively have been far from solid, conceding 44 goals, just the 11th best defensive record. This game has a different context to the cup final, and will therefore be played in a different manner. Click here to back Over 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet There will be an awful lot of attacking talent on display at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, and that means a price of 3/1 for OVER 3.5 GOALS to be scored makes plenty of appeal.

