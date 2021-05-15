Leicester City's FA Cup win shows they are truly among England's top clubs

Leicester's FA Cup victory was a defining moment in the club's history - and that wasn't just down to the fact it was their first success in this competition.

The Foxes have been battling among England's traditional top-six in the aftermath of their incredible 2016 Premier League triumph. Top-four has always been the aim but they have found it difficult to achieve that. The difference between their remarkable title win five years ago and Wembley glory on Saturday was that this didn't feel like the one-off miracle that is attached to that Claudio Ranieri squad - this shows that Leicester now have their place at the top table. That 5000/1 shock was just the beginning of the modern Foxes story. They didn't fluke it then, far from it, but the reason why that tale is remembered fondly is the fact that we feel it will never happen again. For Leicester, it put them on this path to what should become sustainable success.

Don't expect them to be securing trophies every season, few if any sides will regardless of how good they are, but silverware in the cabinet demonstrates their ability to now be considered among the 'leading' clubs in England. They won't replace a member of the 'big-six', that will never happen when we look at revenues and the metrics that matter most to some, but there's now a case to say that England currently has a 'big-seven' - with Leicester added to that group. In the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers has guided the Foxes to top-four contention, but the difference this time is that they look like they are going to do it. Youri Tielemans' wonder goal in Saturday's FA Cup final will grab the headlines but the all-round team effort best highlighted their current position - although goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's inspired performance kept them in it when Chelsea looked set to change the game. He only made three saves but the timing of each them was crucial. His stop on Mason Mount will go down as one of the all-time great Cup final saves - it was one that left you wondering just how he got across to stop a shot with such pace on it.