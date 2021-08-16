Arsenal host Danish side Koge in their fourth Champions League group game. Jake Pearson has previewed the match and picked out two best bets.

Arsenal look to be well on their way to advancing to the quarter finals of the Champions League, three points clear of third placed Hoffenheim, who they beat 4-0 back in October, in Group C. With Barcelona in their group and likely to take maximum points it is vital Arsenal do not slip up against either Hoffenheim or Koge, and they demonstrated in the first leg against the Danish side last week that they certainly have no intention of doing so, running out 5-0 victors. Koge, who are a credible team domestically, are just not up to this standard, without a point from three matches and having already conceded 12 goals, scoring one. The only real task for the Danes will be to keep the score down as they travel to North London, but even that might prove a mightily tough ask.

Given Arsenal’s next fixture is against Barcelona, who they lost 4-1 to in their first meeting, Jonas Eidevall’s side will be desperate for a wide-margin victory over Koge to keep them clear of Hoffenheim in the group. With a routine victory for the Germans expected when they themselves take on the Danes next month, it is highly likely that the gap will be cut back to three points, with qualification hinging on the meeting between Hoffenheim and Arsenal in December. A wide-margin victory for Arsenal against Koge could mean a draw in their final fixture would be enough to see them through. Gunners to blow opponents away Given Arsenal won the reverse of this fixture away from home by a four-goal margin, it is a surprise to see ARSENAL TO WIN -3 priced up at even money. This bet would have landed in seven of Arsenal’s 12 fixtures so far this season (not including Champions League qualification, when it landed two out of four), and there is no reason Eidevall’s side will not run riot again. By a similar token, it is also worth siding with ARSENAL TO WIN -4 at a price of 12/5. This is a home fixture for the Gunners, and one they should win handsomely.

Arsenal v Koge best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Arsenal Women -3 on the three-way handicap at evens (General)

0.5pts Arsenal Women -4 on the three-way handicap at 12/5 (General) Score prediction: Arsenal 5-0 Koge (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 2055 BST (16/11/21)

