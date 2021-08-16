England know a win will secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup as they host Albania. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a best bet.

England are within touching distance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, knowing a win over Albania on Friday would see the Three Lions secure one of 13 European spots in Qatar. In Group I, Gareth Southgate's side have won six of their eight games, drawing with Poland and Hungary, scoring 24 goals in the process, while conceding just three.

England are a class above this qualifying group, and should secure their place at the World Cup on Friday night, but are understandably short favourites for the game. Having said that, Southgate's side haven't impressed since their Euro 2020 exploits, both as a team on international duty and as individuals in their domestic leagues. The regular starters throughout the Euros have struggled for form this season. Jordan Pickford hasn't been great for Everton, while Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings have been part of leaky defences at Manchester United and Aston Villa, with John Stones struggling to get in the Manchester City team.

Kalvin Phillips has been injured so has barely played for Leeds, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish haven't really shown the form they did last season, while Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane - England's top scorers at the Euros - have been especially poor. Declan Rice, Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka are arguably the only players to have started the new season well having played major minutes in the Euros. Yet, Southgate has been reluctant to give some of his stars a rest and give some emerging talent a chance to shine.

Albania are the visitors at Wembley, and they are not turning up just to make up the numbers, they need a win themselves. They are in third place in the group, just two points behind second placed Poland with two games to play, and will realistically need to win both games to have a chance of qualifying. Albania know they can't go toe-to-toe with England from the off, and that will likely play into the home team's hands, so with the Three Lions to dominate the ball, we can expect England to tire their opponents. With that in mind, backing 2ND HALF TO BE THE HALF WITH MOST GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back 2nd Half to be Half with Most Goals with Sky Bet It has been a pattern of recent England matches that they have worn down their opponents before scoring a few late goals. This bet has landed in four of their last five group games.

England v Albania best bets and score prediction 1.5pts 2nd Half to be Half with Most Goals at 21/20 (bet365) Score prediction: England 2-0 Albania (Sky Bet odds: 4/1) Odds correct at 1400 BST (09/11/21)