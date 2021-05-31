Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2021) is +3561.35 points.

June fixed-odds total = +0pts

June antepost total = +0pts

June overall total = +0pts

Racing:

Weekend View (June 4-5) - 1pt win Dream With Me in 3.45 Epsom Friday at 7/1 (Bet365). 1pt e.w Saffron Beach in 4.30 Epsom Friday at 12/1 (Hills, Unibet & Betfred - 1/5 1,2,3). 2pts win Surefire in 2.00 Epsom at 6/1 (General). 1pt win One Ruler in 4.30 Epsom at 33/1 (Hills & BetVictor). 1pt win Youth Spirit in 4.30 Epsom at 33/1 (Bet365 & Hills) Result pending

Punting Pointers (June 1) - 1.5pts e.w. Croeso Cymraeg in 3.10 Leicester at 5/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Wiley Post in 3.55 Brighton at 8/1 (General). Result pending

Golf:

Porsche European Open (Jun 5-7) - 2pts e.w. Laurie Canter at 40/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Adrian Meronk at 45/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ross Fisher at 100/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Nicolai Hojgaard at 125/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Tapio Pulkannen at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Matthias Schmid at 1000/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Tennis:

French Open women's outright (May 30-Jun 12) - 2pts win Aryna Sabalenka at 8/1 (Unibet). 1pt e.w. Paula Badosa at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2). 0.5pt e.w. Coco Gauff at 66/1 (bet365, 888sport 1/2 1,2). Result pending

French Open men's outright (May 30-Jun 13) - 1pt win Stefanos Tsitsipas at 28/5 (SBK); 0.25pt e.w. Kei Nishikori at 300/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/3, 1/2). Result pending

Cricket:

England v New Zealand Test series (June 2-14) - 2pts BJ Watling top series New Zealand batsman at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt James Anderson to be Man of the Match in first Test at 10/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Matt Henry to be Man of the Match in first Test at 20/1 (General). Result pending