Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in June 2021.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2021) is +3561.35 points.
Weekend View (June 4-5) - 1pt win Dream With Me in 3.45 Epsom Friday at 7/1 (Bet365). 1pt e.w Saffron Beach in 4.30 Epsom Friday at 12/1 (Hills, Unibet & Betfred - 1/5 1,2,3). 2pts win Surefire in 2.00 Epsom at 6/1 (General). 1pt win One Ruler in 4.30 Epsom at 33/1 (Hills & BetVictor). 1pt win Youth Spirit in 4.30 Epsom at 33/1 (Bet365 & Hills) Result pending
Punting Pointers (June 1) - 1.5pts e.w. Croeso Cymraeg in 3.10 Leicester at 5/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Wiley Post in 3.55 Brighton at 8/1 (General). Result pending
Porsche European Open (Jun 5-7) - 2pts e.w. Laurie Canter at 40/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Adrian Meronk at 45/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ross Fisher at 100/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Nicolai Hojgaard at 125/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Tapio Pulkannen at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Matthias Schmid at 1000/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
French Open women's outright (May 30-Jun 12) - 2pts win Aryna Sabalenka at 8/1 (Unibet). 1pt e.w. Paula Badosa at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2). 0.5pt e.w. Coco Gauff at 66/1 (bet365, 888sport 1/2 1,2). Result pending
French Open men's outright (May 30-Jun 13) - 1pt win Stefanos Tsitsipas at 28/5 (SBK); 0.25pt e.w. Kei Nishikori at 300/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/3, 1/2). Result pending
England v New Zealand Test series (June 2-14) - 2pts BJ Watling top series New Zealand batsman at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt James Anderson to be Man of the Match in first Test at 10/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Matt Henry to be Man of the Match in first Test at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle (June 18) - 1pt win Diligent Harry in Commonwealth Cup at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle (June 5) - 1pt win Mac Swiney in the Cazoo Derby at 20/1 (General); 1pt win Lone Eagle in the Cazoo Derby at 40/1 (Hills). Result pending
World Cup 2022 Qualification - 5pts Ukraine Top 2 Finish in Group D at 5/6 (Unibet). Result pending
Antepost Angle: 2020 majors - part two - 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at 45/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Bubba Watson at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Danny Willett at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Ryan Palmer at 300/1 (BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
IPL (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the IPL at 6/1 (General); 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to reach the IPL Final at 5/2 (General); 2pts Rajasthan Royals to finish bottom of the IPL League Table at 9/2 (Sporting Index). Result pending
IPL Specials (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Virat Kohli top tournament batsman at 9/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt T Natarajan top tournament bowler at 33/1 (Betway, Unibet); 2pts T Natarajan to finish in top four tournament bowlers at 8/1 (Unibet); 1pt Manan Vohra top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 33/1 (Betway); 3pts Ruturaj Gaikwad top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 5/1 (General); 1pt Marcus Stoinis top Delhi Capitals batsman at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pts Daniel Sams top Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Antepost Angle: Tennis in 2021 - 1pt win Karolina Pliskova to win the Australian Open at 20/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 150/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Kiki Bertens to win the French Open at 25/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Alison Riske to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Jannik Sinner to win the US Open at 50/1 (BetVictor). Result pending