Euro 2020 betting tips: Hungary v France best bets and preview

World champions France could wrap up qualification from the group of death with a win over Hungary on Saturday. Joe Rindl has the preview and two best bets.

Euro 2020 betting tips: Hungary v France 2pts France to win to nil at 21/20 (Bet365) 1pt Antoine Griezmann to outscore Hungary at 14/5 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

France's 1-0 win over Germany in their opening group game of Euro 2020 was, in a word, efficient. For 90 minutes, Didier Deschamps’ side looked incredibly German. After breaking the deadlock in the first half through a Matt Hummels own goal, France seemed to take their foot off the gas, finishing the game with an xG total of 0.32 compared to their opponents’ 1.09.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

And yet, on reflection, France were always in control in Munich. Germany’s attacks were blunted, while Les Blues had plenty of opportunities to press home their advantage. Adrien Rabiot hit the post; Kyllian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both netted offside goals. This is tournament football folks. Nobody said you had to blow your opponents away to lift the European Championship. A 1-0 win is as good as a 5-0 thrashing.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Saturday TV channel: BBC One Venue: Puskas Arena - Budapest, Hungary Hungary 11/1 | Draw 9/2 | France 1/4

If you want goal-filled thrillers, you should probably look past Hungary. The Hungarians were the great entertainers at Euro 2016, scoring six goals in the group stages, the joint-most level with Wales. Their final group game was a 3-3 blockbuster with Portugal, one of the matches of the tournament. But fast-forward five years and Marco Rossi’s side - finding themselves in the group of death - have gone with an ultra-defensive approach. Against Portugal in their opening match of this tournament, Hungary played with five at the back, dropping deep and controlling only 35% of the fixture’s possession.

Hosting France, I can’t see them changing their approach, this game will be attack versus defence. Understandably, valuable odds are hard to find for this match. If you think 1/4 France will win, I know I certainly think they will, do you back them to go big or will they play it cool with a narrow victory? France with a -2 handicap looks a tasty 11/4 but I feel that outcome is just as likely as a France victory and under 2.5 goals at 12/5.

Download the Sporting Life app!

Instead, I’m encouraging punters to put two points on FRANCE TO WIN TO NIL as their banker at 21/20 with Bet365. France have kept clean sheets in their last five games - all wins, while Hungary have mustered just one goal in their last three - against Cyprus in a friendly this month. CLICK HERE to back France to win to nil with Sky Bet ANTOINE GRIEZMANN TO OUTSCORE THE OPPOSITION at 14/5 with Sky Bet is also a good shout. The Barcelona forward has found the net in four of his last six international appearances. One goal against Hungary will surely be enough to see this bet land. CLICK HERE to back Antoine Griezmann to outscore Hungary with Sky Bet

Hungary v France best bets and score prediction 2pts France to win to nil at 21/20 (Bet365)

1pt Antoine Griezmann to outscore Hungary at 14/5 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Hungary 0-2 France (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1500 BST (16/06/21)