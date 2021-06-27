Golf betting tips: Final-round preview of Travellers Championship

While this duo hold a slender one shot edge over three players going in to Sunday neither had it their own way on Saturday. Hickok had for most of the day looked the player most in control as his trademark straight hitting helped him navigate the tricky conditions and open up a two shot lead on the field as he played the 17th. Back-to-back bogeys to finish though betrayed a clear sign of nerves and certainly took the gloss off his day.

Once the dust had settled on round three we were left with two players tied at the top on ten-under, Bubba Watson, who is looking to get his hands on his fourth Travelers trophy, and Kramer Hickok. He is looking to bag his first PGA tour trophy anywhere.

It was a breezy Saturday afternoon at TPC River Highlands and with gusts reaching 25mph, a back nine, which normally yields plenty of scoring opportunities suddenly presented the final groups with plenty of challenges.

As for Watson we have become accustomed to him looking like a ‘cat on a hot tin roof’ when in contention over the years and with his pace of putts starting to look suspect, two sloppy three putts down the stretch to go with the one at his closing hole on Friday, must mean his backers feel edgy every time he stands over one of those today.

Despite Watson’s renowned edginess the 12-time tour winner and double Masters champion is of course proven at tournaments when in contention and although all three of his Travelers wins have been come-from-behind successes on the final day, he has shown he knows how to get the job done when going in to the round four in the box seat, notably at the Masters in 2014 when he was tied for the lead at the start of the proceedings.

Of the two in today's final pairing then Watson certainly makes more appeal to me, even at the more restricted odds. It should be said that there is no doubt that Hickok, a former room mate of Jordan Spieth’s is trending in the right direction though and having triumphed on both the Mackenzie Tour and Korn Ferry Tour previously, it may well be that a maiden win in the big league is not too far away.

My hunch though is that today may well prove to be another stepping stone on his learning curve.

While Watson does make some appeal a leaderboard, which sees 26 players heading in to Sunday within four shots of the lead, is enough to put me off backing anyone at short odds.

In addition with the wind set to potentially blow even stronger than it did yesterday it is quite possible that the leaders will find it tough going again down the stretch.

If the final pair do falter the trio sat one shot behind are best positioned to pounce namely Jason Day, Russell Henley and Cameron Smith. The fact that Day who has only teed it up four times prior to this tournament in the past three months, missing the cut on three occasions, is in this position at al is somewhat remarkable as he is clearly struggling with a flare up of his back problem.

He was also irritated on Saturday by some hayfever/allergy issues. There is no doubt of course that the Australian is a class act, however given his condition he is hard to fancy with any great confidence.

Of the three then preference would be given to Henley and Smith, with the former, who was in serious contention at the US Open last week and who has been really solid from tee to green this time, the one who I would marginally prefer.

I can’t help but feel though that in an event that has been known for some big Sunday comebacks over the years, including three from six back and one from four back in the last 11 editions, that we can take a chance at juicer odds and with three each-way places on offer I am going to go with a couple of more speculative plays from further down the leaderboard in the shape of Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer.

Cantlay firstly as we know has made a name for himself as a master of a Sunday final round comeback posting 64 at the Memorial in 2019 to bag his second tour win having started the day four back, while last fall at the Zozo a final round 65 got the job done.

The Californian was at it again in January, posting a final round 61 at the American Express which pushed eventual winner Si Woo Kim all the way.

He is yet to put it all together this week, however having shot 60 here as an amateur ten years ago he clearly knows how to go low at this place and is worth chancing at the odds to click today.

As for Ancer I’ve long held the view that the ultra-consistent Mexican’s first tour win would come from off the pace and it may well be that playing well ahead of the leaders suits him today.

Fancied by many coming in to the week he struggled on Thursday, however back to back rounds of 66 have brought him into contention. His tee to green game has improved hugely since Thursday’s ragged 72 and Saturday saw him gain over 4.5 shots on the field in this department.

He has posted 66, 65 and 67 on his last three Sundays and if he can get the putter to work today, and his ball striking continues to thrive in the tougher conditions, a similar sort of number could set a challenging target for those playing much later.

With 27 players within four shots there are of course numerous others including defending champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau who will fancy their chances of having a say but I'm happy to side with Cantlay and Ancer and sit back and watch the drama unfold.

Published at 1010 BST on 27/06/21

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.