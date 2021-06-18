Euro 2020 betting tips: North Macedonia v Netherlands best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews North Macedonia's trip to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam, expecting a fair amount of success for a dangerous Dutch attack.

Euro 2020 betting tips: North Macedonia v Netherlands 1pt Donyell Malen to score anytime at 17/10 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A celebratory atmosphere is expected in Amsterdam as the Dutch enter this game in an excellent position in Group C. Two wins from two sees the Netherlands top the group heading into the final round of fixtures, and keeping first place will be a priority given the importance of a preferable round of 16 tie. On the other hand, North Macedonia come into the match after a couple of entertaining losses. Their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages at the first time of asking are extremely slim as a result.

Download the Sporting Life app!

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Monday TV channel: ITV Venue: Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands North Macedonia 9/1 | Draw 17/4 | Netherlands 3/10

North Macedonia have performed admirably as rank outsiders, pushing both Austria and Ukraine closer than many would think, but a porous defence has been their undoing at the top level of international play. Igor Angelovski's side have conceded chances equating 6.12 xG in their two Group C defeats so far, offering opponents a wealth of space going forward thanks to a rather refreshing approach as underdogs.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

That weakness is more than likely to be exploited by an opponent that is running smoothly in attack, though. The Netherlands have scored five goals from 5.60 xG in their two matches in Amsterdam, looking very threatening against two teams that were thought of as relatively solid entering Euro 2020. It's difficult to predict the changes, if any, that Frank de Boer might make ahead of this relative dead rubber, but DONYELL MALEN must be in the running to start after impressing off the bench last time out. Oranje supporters have been clamouring for the young PSV forward to be given a chance in the starting line-up for a while, and he's more than capable of taking full advantage of the space offered by North Macedonia, as shown by his unselfish assist against Austria. If given the chance, I think Malen will be more self-serving in this game, so I'm happy to back him TO SCORE ANYTIME here at 17/10 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Donyell Malen to score anytime with Sky Bet Given the circumstances surrounding the two teams, the neutral could be treated to a high-scoring game, an outcome that would only further the chances of Malen getting on the scoresheet.

North Macedonia v Netherlands best bets and score prediction 1pt Donyell Malen to score anytime at 17/10 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct 1630 BST (18/06/21)