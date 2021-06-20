Mallorca Championships & Viking International tennis tips

Mallorca Championships

Santa Ponça, Mallorca, Spain (outdoor grass)

This is a new event to the ATP Tour so we’ve no course form to go on but they have held a WTA tournament here in recent years.

It threw up some surprise winners, such as Anastasija Sevastova, who has never been beyond round two at Wimbledon, so hopefully a big price can emerge from the draw this week.

The indications from those women’s tournaments suggest the ball doesn’t stay quite so low which may well encourage some of the grass-phobes a bit.

What I’m not keen on is backing any of the market leaders.

First up, you must remember Wimbledon is now just a week away so do any of the top seeds really want a full week of tennis in Mallorca before heading to London?

Also, history shows niggles in a week like this lead to withdrawals so I’m never keen on short prices at this point in the calendar.

The top three in the market (also the top three seeds) all have wild cards which says much about their form.

Daniil Medvedev and Roberto Bautista Agut both lost in the first round in Halle last week so clearly feel they need a few more matches under their belt before heading to SW19.

However, Medvedev is yet to reach the final of a grasscourt tournament, while RBA last featured in one back in 2014.

As for Thiem, his season continues to be a big struggle. The Austrian has had physical issues to deal with but also mental ones too – he’s been open about the struggles he’s had since his US Open win, both in terms of motivation and ‘bubble’ life on the tour.

He won on the Stuttgart grass in 2016, beating Roger Federer in the process, but it’s hard to see a repeat given his form which has seen him lose his last three matches, all on his favoured clay surface.

I’m also happy to take on another man the bookies rate this week, Ugo Humbert.

The Frenchman found his best form to reach this week’s final in Halle (at time of writing he’s due to face Andrey Rublev in the final) but he now faces a quick turnaround with his first-round match in Mallorca scheduled for Tuesday.

It’s not an easy one either with Miomir Kecmanovic leading their head-to-head record 3-1, including a victory on the grass of Antalya two years ago.

Kecmanovic is tempting in this third quarter at 33/1 but preference is for SAM QUERREY, who has shown plenty of good signs during the short grasscourt swing.

Querrey hit 81 aces in four matches as he made the semi-finals in Stuttgart before facing Humbert first up in Halle. He lost, but a 7-6 final-set defeat was put into some perspective by his opponent’s subsequent run to the final.

Importantly, the American has performed well in this week in previous years, reaching finals in both Eastbourne and Nottingham in the week prior to Wimbledon.

That serve has the potential to flummox most in the draw, including Bautista Agut and Thiem, who are potential quarter- and semi-final opponents respectively.

At 22/1, I’ll side with Querrey.

In the top half, I’ll take one more chance on JORDAN THOMPSON.

Having tried and failed with the Australian in both Stuttgart and Halle, I know some of you will feel I’m like a stuck record, but there’s much to like about his draw this week, while his efforts in both German events don’t look too bad given what has unfolded since.

The 27-year-old lost narrow to Alex de Minaur in Stuttgart and the Aussie was a semi-finalist at Queen’s the following week.

And in Halle, it was Rublev who got the better of the Aussie, winning 6-4 6-4 en route to the final.

The seeds in Thompson’s quarter this time look nowhere near as threatening.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Dusan Lajovic, are a combined 6-27 on grass in their careers which makes them eminently opposable.

Jiri Vesely has a better record on this surface, although the fact that he played on the green stuff in Stuttgart before heading back home to the Czech Republic to play a Challenger on clay hardly inspires confidence for this week.

In short, Thompson’s path to the semis looks a good one and a man who likes the grass under his feet would certainly have a chance against Medvedev in any such semi-final – that’s if the Russian survives a (likely) awkward opener against Lloyd Harris.

He looks a decent each-way shout at 22/1.