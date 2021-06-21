Euro 2020 betting tips: Czech Republic v England best bets and preview

England will be looking to top the group when they take on Czech Republic on Tuesday and Tom Carnduff has two best bets.

Euro 2020 betting tips: Czech Republic v England 1pt Mason Mount to have 3+ tackles at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Mason Mount to have 4+ tackles at 8/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The disappointment of England's 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday night will be easily forgotten if they can secure a positive result against Czech Republic in their third and final group stage match. The winner of this will top the group. There's talk of England getting an 'easier' tie by finishing second but it's just not the case when you look at the potential route to the final. The fact that France are likely to win Group F highlights the importance of a positive result so that they can avoid the current world champions - both England and France winning their groups places them on opposite sides of the bracket. Seven points can be viewed as a very positive return and the Three Lions should bounce back with victory here. It won't be the convincing scoreline that the odds are suggesting but there is enough talent in this England squad to navigate them to the top of the Group D standings.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV channel: ITV Venue: Wembley Stadium - London, England Czech Republic 6/1 | Draw 13/5 | England 4/7

Czech Republic's tournament so far has been a good one and their four points gives them a good chance of progression to the knockout stages. A positive goal difference could be key in this regard - although anything less than a significant three-goal swing in Croatia's favour should see Jaroslav Šilhavý's progress as part of the top-two. The debate surrounding England's team selection will rage on as it always does at major tournaments but one player who should keep his place after a good tournament so far is Mason Mount. The Chelsea midfielder remains among the favourites to be the Best Young Player of the Tournament.

He should have had a goal or an assist on his tally considering that his expected goals (xG) figure stands at 0.69 while his expected assists (xA) number is an impressive 1.04 after two games. Better finishing from John Stones would have seen him gain a helper in that game with Scotland. I'm drawn towards the 4/1 available with Betfair on him having an assist in this game, and that's certainly a bet to remember if England can find the net, but there is another stats-market where the value just appears to be too generous based on showings so far. The first bet is taking the 7/2 on offer with Sky Bet for MOUNT TO HAVE 3+ TACKLES in this game. It's a big price on a line that he has hit multiple times this season - Mount had three or more tackles in 13 separate Premier League games while he has done it more than once for England. CLICK HERE to back Mason Mount to have 3+ tackles with Sky Bet The midfielder hit a huge tally of six in the draw with Scotland while his tournament also began with two in the victory over Croatia. He had three tackles when England beat Albania in World Cup qualifying while hit two in just 30 minutes after coming off the bench against Denmark in the Nations League back in September.

Mount saw two or more tackles in six separate Champions League games during the 2020/21 campaign - more than half of his games in that competition - while his overall average across every competition was 1.9. Targeting three at that price is not unreasonable in what is a must-win game for England given the context of the campaign so far. It's also a price that doesn't play to the averages of the rest of the Three Lions' squad. Looking at 3+ tackles, Kyle Walker is 11/4 despite an average of 1.3, Jude Bellingham is 6/4 from an average of 1.8 and Jordan Henderson is 9/4 despite his average sitting at a low 0.8. When we compare it to those players, the 7/2 for Mount looks even more appealing. Due to the value on offer, we're also taking the 8/1 on MOUNT TO HAVE 4+ TACKLES with the same bookmaker. He's hit this total on eight separate occasions this season with one of those being his last game. CLICK HERE to back Mason Mount to have 4+ tackles with Sky Bet That is more of an ask and it does depend on the nature of the game but it shouldn't be close to 8/1 when we factor in performances in this area. There is also the slight possibility of Mount dropping deeper in the midfield if we factor in all of the options available to Southgate for the final group stage match. We expect an England victory here although there's little value in backing that to happen in the outright market. There is uncertainty and the 4/7 isn't enough to tempt us into looking at it - the better prices can be found in MOUNT tallying up the tackle count.

Czech Republic v England best bets and score prediction 1pt Mason Mount to have 3+ tackles at 7/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Mason Mount to have 4+ tackles at 8/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Czech Republic 0-1 England (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1330 BST (21/06/21)