Super 6 Extra tips and RequestABet: Euro 2020 - Czech Republic v England

Tom Carnduff makes his Super 6 Extra predictions for Czech Republic v England - with full-time score, first goalscorer and more discussed.

FT SCORE: Czech Republic 0-1 England

Czech Republic 0-1 England HT SCORE: Czech Republic 0-0 England

Czech Republic 0-0 England FIRST GOALSCORER: Harry Kane

Harry Kane FIRST CARD: Vladimír Darida

Vladimír Darida TOTAL CORNERS: 9

9 MAN OF THE MATCH: Mason Mount

Mason Mount POSSESSION: 42% - 58%

Full-time score: Czech Republic 0-1 England England were left disappointed after a 0-0 draw with Scotland but victory here gives them the chance to top the group with seven points. It also presents the opportunity to go through the group stage unbeaten and without conceding a goal - an impressive record if they keep the clean sheet on Tuesday night. The positive for them is that they do face a Czech Republic side who, despite topping the group currently, have the second-lowest expected goals for (xGF) figure - only Croatia have a lower number - alongside the highest expected goals against (xGA) in Group D. It could be tight at times and Harry Kane's struggles are a cause for concern but England can get the better of Czech Republic in a narrow game.

Half-time score: Czech Republic 0-0 England Out of the 60 goals scored at Euro 2020 so far (ahead of Monday's games), only 23 of them have been scored in the first-half. It's a better rate than what we were seeing in MD1 but, with both teams knowing what's at stake, we could expect a tight opening 45 minutes. England are yet to score in the first-half of this tournament - Raheem Sterling's effort against Croatia coming in the 57th minute - and they may have to wait before striking here.

First goalscorer: Harry Kane All eyes are on the England captain following a quiet two games so far but he remains a quality player and it would be foolish to write him off for goals in this tournament. The Premier League's Golden Boot winner also picked up the accolade at the 2018 World Cup and Czech Republic's worrying xGA statistics will give him hope that he can get himself off the mark in the final group stage game. Kane's xG statistic across the first two games has been a combined 1.05 so he could have easily scored already.

First card: Vladimír Darida These two sides aren't exactly the bad boys of the tournament so far but Artur Soares Dias' presence as referee could signal a few cards - that means it's worth Vladimír Darida to be the first player booked in this contest. His season fouls average across all competitions was 1.1 per game with two fouls per game average across two outings in World Cup qualifying and 1.6 across five Nations League games. With numbers like that, it's not a surprise to see Darida pick up five cards in 27 Bundesliga outings and it's worth making him the selection here.

Total corners: 9 Both teams have gone under and over the double figures mark for corners in this tournament but it's worth sticking with the unders given England's recent record. The 11 they saw against Scotland was a rarity in that they don't often go above ten. Czech Republic saw eight in their draw with Croatia last time out and 12 in their win over Scotland. It's tough to pinpoint the exact number but looking to the middle of the Czech range looks a decent play.

Man of the Match: Mason Mount I'm willing to back Mason Mount again here given his performances so far - he came out of that 0-0 draw with Scotland with some credit given his input. His expected goals figure after two games is 0.69 but the expected assists is a more significant 1.04 so we could expect him to have some attacking involvement here. The possibility of an assist is aided by the fact he is on set-piece duty. Mount is the type of player who will catch the eye and we can be confident of his involvement from the start.

Possession: 42% - 58% This is the one category that is frustrating me the most. For the Croatia game, we predicted England would finish on 53% and it was 52% and then against Scotland, our 59% prediction was one off with the Three Lions having 60% of the ball. We should expect to see Gareth Southgate's side coming out on top in this area again. Just once in Czech Republic's last six games have they gone above 50% possession - that coming in a 1-0 defeat to Wales in March. We're going for a similar figure to the Scotland game and backing England to see 58% of the ball.