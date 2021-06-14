Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Mark O'Haire's preview of Spain v Poland, including best bets and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of Spain v Poland, including best bets and score prediction

Euro 2020 betting tips: Spain v Poland best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
08:22 · THU June 17, 2021

Liam Kelly previews Spain's hosting of Poland in Seville, forecasting a comfortable victory for Luis Enrique's side.

Euro 2020 betting tips: Spain v Poland

2pts Spain to win with -1 goal handicap at 21/20 (Bet Victor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Download the Sporting Life app!
Download the Sporting Life app!

Two teams who will be disappointed with their opening result face off in Seville.

Spain drew 0-0 with Sweden on Monday night after Poland were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by Slovakia, giving Group E a far more open feel than anticipated pre-tournament.

Poland's result in particular could see the neutral benefit here, with Paulo Sousa's side likely in need of victory to give themselves a chance of advancing to the round of 16.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: BBC One

Venue: Estadio La Cartuja - Seville, Spain

Spain 1/3 | Draw 19/5 | Poland 17/2

That will undoubtedly suit Spain, who should have a bit more space to work with as a result. Sweden sat in a low block against Luis Enrique's side, but it wasn't the same type of frustrating performance we see from Spain when they fail to score.

In addition to their 85% possession, Spain created plenty of scoring opportunities, as wasteful finishing letting them down after recording an impressive 2.89 expected goals for (xGF).

Their young superstar Pedri nailed it in his post-match comments, stating that his team "created many chances", and will "do well" if they continue in the same manner.

Simple, but true, and you won't see me disagreeing with Spain's standout performer in the opening game. A similar display should see the home side excel in a match-up against an inferior defence to Sweden's.

I'm happy to take a risk in giving Poland a head start in this game, tipping up SPAIN TO WIN WITH A -1 GOAL HANDICAP.

Poland might be buoyed by the fact that Spain conceded a couple of solid chances in their game with Sweden, especially with Robert Lewandowski as their chief threat.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

However, they failed to get him involved in a dissatisfying loss to Slovakia, even before Poland were reduced to 10 men. Grzegorz Krychowiak will be a huge miss through suspension, often the protector of a shaky backline.

Slovakia may have only generated 0.50 xG in that win, but they played a vast majority of that fixture with the lead, slightly skewing their underlying numbers.

Poland are far more likely to crack under the pressure Spain exert. If Spain take the lead, the goals could flow.

Spain v Poland best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Spain to win with -1 goal handicap at 21/20 (Bet Victor)

Score prediction: Spain 3-1 Poland (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct 1730 BST (16/06/21)

Alex Keble's Euro 2020 tactics talk: Pedri's energy can drive Spain to victory over Poland
CLICK TO READ: Alex Keble's Euro 2020 tactics talk - round two

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips