Euro 2020: Tactical previews of Turkey v Wales, England v Scotland and Spain v Poland

Alex Keble provides tactical insight for round two of the Euro 2020 group stage, including Turkey v Wales and England v Scotland.

Wednesday, 17:00 BST on BBC One

Baku Olympic Stadium - Baku, Azerbaijan Turkey were easily beaten by a swarming Italy in the opener, pinned back throughout the 90 minutes by a high-pressing team who played sharp combinations and cleverly focused first down the left flank and then, as Turkey tired, down the right to dominate the game. Wales, who were fortunate to pick up a point against Switzerland (Expected Goals: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SWI) after a disjointed and overly-direct display, will pose a completely different threat to Turkey. However, Rob Page can learn a lot from Italy’s win. Wales must focus on their opponent’s notable weakness in the full-back positions, using the pace of Daniel James to counter-attack as they attempted to in their opener. This will require fewer long balls forward to Kieffer Moore, and a bolder style of football; Aaron Ramsey and Joe Morrell struggled to get into the game against the Swiss, but if these two show for more short passes to get Wales progressing through the lines then Wales can capitalise on Turkish fragility.

James was menacing in the first half against Switzerland and must be deployed on the right flank on Wednesday in order to go head-to-head with Turkey’s weak link Umut Meras. Should Page find a way to get him into the game while ensuring his team do not hold a high line it should be fairly easy to keep Turkey quiet. CLICK TO VIEW Daniel James's player profile on Infogol Their only attacking threat is straight balls on the counter through Hakan Calhanoglu to Burak Yilmaz, who plays on the shoulder of the last defender, but with Wales in a back three they ought to be able to shepherd these two. CLICK HERE to back Wales to beat Turkey with Sky Bet

England v Scotland - Free 8's a danger Friday, 20:00 BST on ITV

Wembley Stadium - London, England Gareth Southgate is likely to make a few changes to his starting 11 for this match in order to keep the players fresh following the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Croatia, and having selected six full-backs in his 26-man squad presumably he will be chopping and changing frequently in this dominant and exhausting position. Reece James and Luke Shaw are both in line to start, while Jack Grealish stands a decent chance of making his tournament debut. That freshness, as well as increased attacking energy from the conservative setup we saw against Croatia, points to a simple England win. Southgate’s 4-3-3, with two free eights constantly expected to make runs beyond the wingers and into the channels, led directly to the winner on Sunday and ought to prove fruitful against Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s side, who lost their opener against Czech Republic, are weakest in the centre-back position, and the two outside players in the back three may well be overloaded by England’s free eights powering into dangerous areas, supported by a winger and a full-back. Undoubtedly Scotland’s most important player is Andrew Robertson, who created more chances (five) against Czech Republic than any other player in Euro 2020 so far. CLICK TO VIEW Andrew Robertson's player profile on Infogol England’s plan to stop him may involve solidifying the right of midfield with Jordan Henderson, and could even see Trippier starting at right-back. Whatever the choice, frankly Scotland don’t have enough quality to avoid being pushed deep into their own half, severely limiting Robertson’s ability to break forward. CLICK HERE to back England -1 handicap with Sky Bet

Spain v Poland - Pedri's energy provides edge Saturday, 20:00 BST on BBC One

Estadio La Cartuja - Seville, Spain There’s a lot of pressure on this game after Poland fell to a surprise defeat to Slovakia on Monday while Spain, struggling with a Covid-19 outbreak, slogged to a 0-0 draw with Sweden. Neither team can afford to lose this game and, given Luis Enrique’s side can comfortably dominate possession through a silky midfield, that probably means a repeat of their Sweden match as Poland look to sit deep and absorb pressure. The Spaniards did create plenty on that occasion, but missed opportunity after opportunity, with Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno both squandering good chances (xG: ESP 2.89 - 1.19 SWE).

The defining tactical feature of the game will be watching Pedri attempt to inject energy and forward momentum into the team; he was the one bright spark against Sweden and the player most responsible for enacting the Luis Enrique philosophy of verticality over the tiki-taka of the Vicente del Bosque years. CLICK TO VIEW Pedri's player profile on Infogol Importantly, a red card to key defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak means Poland are now softer in exactly the areas Pedri plays in. Robert Lewandoski continued his poor goalscoring form in international tournaments (his last came against Portugal in Euro 2016, 33 shots ago), a record that says more about the quality of his team-mates than any personal deficiency. With Spain likely to hold 75% possession, the Bayern Munich striker will hardly get any service at all. CLICK HERE to back Spain to win to nil with Sky Bet

Portugal v Germany - Good tactical match-up for Löw Saturday, 17:00 BST on ITV

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany This should be an even contest between two nations more concerned with avoiding defeat than winning the game, and if that proves to be the case then Germany hold a small advantage over Portugal in the final third. Despite Ruben Dias’s excellent season at Manchester City, his potential partners Pepe and Jose Fonte have question marks around them. Nelson Semedo - who will likely play in place of Joao Concelo who is out after a positive Covid-19 test - is better going forward than defending, which could mean some quick vertical football from the Germans can poke a hole in the defence. Between Semedo and Pepe/Fonte will be either Serge Gnabry or Timo Werner, sitting narrow to play off Thomas Müller as the Bayern forward drops deep. CLICK TO VIEW Thomas Müller's player profile on Infogol That simple movement is the basis of Joachim Low’s tactical approach, and it may well be enough to force Pepe/Fonte out to Muller – leaving a big gap for an energetic German winger to burst through on goal. In a tight and low-scoring game, Portugal’s weakness at the back could cost them. CLICK HERE to back Germany to win with Sky Bet