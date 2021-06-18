Euro 2020: Scotland expose England's frailties

Individual talent only counts for so much at an international tournament. England found that out to their cost as they were held to a goalless draw by a Scotland team that showed them up for their intelligence and general purpose. While many in white toiled, Gareth Southgate was shown up more than anyone else.

When England made an unexpected run to the semi finals of the 2018 World Cup, they did so as more than the sum of their parts. At this tournament, though, Southgate’s side are lacking cohesion. At international level, managers lack the time to impose their own ideas and ideologies, but some sort of vision is required. On the evidence of England’s first two Euro 2020 performances, it’s difficult to see Southgate's distinctive vision. England lacked a defining style.

Scotland, on the other hand, played with a structure and purpose that was lacking from their opening Group D defeat to Czech Republic. The visitors to Wembley were the better coached outfit and might have taken all three points rather than just one, which revives their chances of securing a place in the tournament’s last 16. A win against Croatia in Scotland’s final group game might just do it for them. The difference Kieran Tierney, ruled out against Czech Republic through injury, makes to this Scotland team was evident in the first half when the Arsenal man conducting much of his team’s possession play out from the back. It was also through an energetic burst to the byline by Tierney that Scotland created their best opportunity, with Jordan Pickford saving from Stephen O’Donnell.

Billy Gilmour was making just his third cap for Scotland

Handed his first international star at senior level, Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour demonstrated why so many Scotland fans clamoured for his inclusion before kick off, dropping deep in possession to give his team more control and composure than they ever had against Czech Republic. What England needed was, in a sense, less control. Their build up play, and crucially their play in transition, was sluggish for much of the contest. Indeed, the hosts struggled for penetration, illustrated by the fact they failed to register a single shot on target in the first half of a competitive match at Wembley for the first time since 2014.

There was, however, some encouragement for England in the relationship between Mason Mount (who mustered England’s only shot on target of the game) and Raheem Sterling opened up space, with the pair interchanging. More than once, Sterling was released in between Grant Hanley and Scott McTominay - neither was apparently sure on who should be tracking the Manchester City winger. Unlike against Croatia, when Southgate’s plan was to get in behind the opposition defence, this match was set up for someone like Jack Grealish, and so it was unsurprising to see the Aston Villa man introduced after 63 minutes. Another tactical tweak saw Southgate push Reece James and Luke Shaw 10 yards further forward such was England’s lack of forward thrust.

While Grealish’s introduction made sense, Southgate’s decision to swap out Phil Foden was baffling. England’s needed another ball carrier to help Foden with overloads, to help the hosts construct some passing triangles to play around Scotland’s low defensive block. Replacing one such player with another only extended this issue over the full 90 minutes (Grealish managed just one dribble in the time he was on). Perhaps England’s biggest problem, though, was Harry Kane who produced another performance so underwhelming many will question whether the 27-year-old is playing injured. The England captain’s lack of mobility was obvious throughout, which prevented him from pressing high when the opposition had possession. This allowed Scotland to take breathers on the ball at various points of the match.

When Gilmour was taken off, Steve Clarke managed to maintain a foothold on the ball by introducing Stuart Armstrong, and then Kevin Nisbet for Che Adams to maintain the structure of the side. This bullishness was reward as England failed to peg back Scotland for any significant period of time. Southgate, however, was hesitant and timid in his decision-making. There was only one elite level coach on the Wembley touchline and it wasn’t the England boss. In a tournament format like this, a draw in the group stage is no disaster for England. They will almost certainly still quality for the latter rounds, but there are clear deficiencies for Southgate to address before his team get there. Nobody can doubt England’s individual quality. The strength of the Three Lions’ squad is matched by only a handful at Euro 2020, but nobody seems clear on what sort of team they want to be, not least Southgate.