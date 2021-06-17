Euro 2020: Who has qualified for the knockout stage? The teams in the last 16

The Euro 2020 group stage is nearing completion, with it now the time we see teams progress to the round of 16 or exit the competition. Here we list every team whose fate has been decided.

Who's through? Group A - Italy The Italians were the first team at Euro 2020 to book their place in the round of 16 following back-to-back 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland. Roberto Mancini's side have been dominant at both ends of the pitch in their outings, generating 4.53 Expected Goals For (xGF) over two games while allowing just 0.77 Expected Goals Against (xGA).

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Group A - Wales While it hasn't been officially confirmed, Infogol's calculations see no future in which Wales don't qualify for the knockout rounds. Robert Page's side have four points from two games with a +2 goal difference, and while their opening draw with Switzerland was fortunate according to expected goals (xG: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SUI), they were excellent against Turkey (xG: TUR 1.65 - 3.83 WAL). Group B - Belgium Two wins from two means Belgium are the second team guaranteed to be making an appearance in the Round of 16. Roberto Martinez' side were ruthless against Russia, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win, but they were made to work much harder for their victory over Denmark, Kevin de Bruyne producing a sublime performance after coming on as a half-time substitute, helping his side come from a goal down to win 2-1. The remainder of the group is on a knife-edge, with Russia, Denmark and Finland all still in with a chance of qualifying.

CLICK TO READ: Can Denmark qualify for the last 16?

Group C - Netherlands The Netherlands booked their place in the last 16 with a comfortable win over Austria, posting the third-highest Expected Goals For total in the tournament so far (3.46 xG). It puts Frank de Boer’s side on six points after their opening 3-2 victory over Ukraine, a game in which they let a two-goal lead slip before Denzel Dumfries, who also netted against Austria, scored a late winner. Ukraine's earlier win over North Macedonia means a draw against Austria would likely see both sides through, and that is reflected in the odds, the draw price for the game plummeting after Thursday afternoon's result. Group D - TBC Group E - TBC Group F - TBC

Download the Sporting Life app!