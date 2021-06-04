French Open betting tips: Daily Roland Garros selections and analysis

Andy Schooler returns with his best bets for Saturday's action at Roland Garros, including an 18/1 shot.
2pts Novak Djokovic (-5.5) on aces handicap v Ricardas Berankis at 8/11 (Sky Bet)
1pt over 32.5 games in Diego Schwartzman v Philipp Kohlschreiber at 10/11 (Sporting Index)
0.5pt Rafael Nadal to serve 0 double faults v Cameron Norrie at 18/1 (Sky Bet)
Kohlschreiber has rolled back the years so far at this year’s French Open, defeating both Fernando Verdasco and the in-form Aslan Karatsev to reach the last 32.
It’s a big ask for him to go much further given he’s up against last year’s semi-finalist Schwartzman, but he’s certainly not without hope.
Schwartzman has had a tough time of it on the European clay in 2021 with his results very much below what has been expected of the Argentine.
He has shown signs of returning to greater heights with back-to-back straight-sets wins so far, although the level of opposition has not been great.
Yen-hsun Lu was only playing on a protected ranking which he’s deliberately held back for the Slams, while Aljaz Bedene has flattered to deceive of late. Even he created nine break points on the attackable Schwartzman serve but took only one.
Kohlschreiber has always been at home on the clay with plenty of battling performances over the years on this surface and given what he’s produced so far he looks capable of testing Schwartzman’s fragile confidence here.
For what it’s worth, Kohlschreiber won their only previous meeting on a fairly slow hardcourt in Vienna.
Backing the German on the handicap with a 7.5-game start was considered but I’ve instead opted for over 32.5 total games at 10/11.
Kohlschreiber will likely land this if he wins a set and even if he doesn’t the bet could still win.
One thing I like as the tournament heads towards its second week is that more markets become available and you start getting prices about things like aces.
That’s the case here and I like the look of Djokovic on the aces handicap.
The line gives Berankis a 5.5 start but Djokovic has covered that in all three of their previous meetings, one of which lasted only two sets. There will be at least three here.
The most recent clash between the pair was here at Roland Garros last autumn when Djokovic out-aced Berankis 10-0 in slower conditions than those expected on Saturday. Those aces came from just 11 service games.
The other figures from their head-to-head are 8-0 and 10-3 (both on a hardcourt).
I always regard the head-to-head as the key stat in this bet – the returner’s reach is never going to change – but more stats which make this bet look good are Berankis’ aces-conceded figures.
James Duckworth fried 18 past the 5ft 9in Lithuanian on Thursday, while Ugo Humbert managed 14 in round one. Both matches went four sets.
I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see Djokovic’s accurate serve hit double figures in this contest and that should easily be enough to land the bet.
For those who like a statistical long shot, let’s take a look at the 18/1 Sky Bet are offering about Nadal serving no double faults in this match.
Frankly it’s too big.
The reigning champion has managed this in two of his last nine matches – against Alex Popyrin in Madrid and Alex Zverev in Rome.
Go back further – to the resumption of tennis in August following lockdown – and you find that seven of Nadal’s 41 matches since have seen him end with no double faults on the ledger.
Deriving a market from that pure stat would produce a price of around 5/1 here but we’re getting more than three times that.
Of course, the opponent must be considered and Norrie is in good form.
But is he really a man who is going to put Nadal under huge pressure with his return of serve?
Their two previous encounters have both been won in straight sets by the Spaniard with Norrie creating just four break points in the five sets, taking two.
OK, this bet can go down on the very first point and it certainly doesn’t take a lot for it to lose but 18/1 isn’t the right price and it should be backed accordingly.
Posted at 2145 BST on 04/06/2021
