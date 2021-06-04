French Open betting tips: Daily Roland Garros selections and analysis

Diego Schwartzman v Philipp Kohlschreiber

Kohlschreiber has rolled back the years so far at this year’s French Open, defeating both Fernando Verdasco and the in-form Aslan Karatsev to reach the last 32.

It’s a big ask for him to go much further given he’s up against last year’s semi-finalist Schwartzman, but he’s certainly not without hope.

Schwartzman has had a tough time of it on the European clay in 2021 with his results very much below what has been expected of the Argentine.

He has shown signs of returning to greater heights with back-to-back straight-sets wins so far, although the level of opposition has not been great.

Yen-hsun Lu was only playing on a protected ranking which he’s deliberately held back for the Slams, while Aljaz Bedene has flattered to deceive of late. Even he created nine break points on the attackable Schwartzman serve but took only one.

Kohlschreiber has always been at home on the clay with plenty of battling performances over the years on this surface and given what he’s produced so far he looks capable of testing Schwartzman’s fragile confidence here.

For what it’s worth, Kohlschreiber won their only previous meeting on a fairly slow hardcourt in Vienna.

Backing the German on the handicap with a 7.5-game start was considered but I’ve instead opted for over 32.5 total games at 10/11.

Kohlschreiber will likely land this if he wins a set and even if he doesn’t the bet could still win.