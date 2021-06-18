T20 Vitality Blast preview and free betting tips: Sam Curran and rampant Bears on the hunt

Birmingham Bears v Lancashire

Even at this early stage of the Vitality Blast season, Friday night is shaping up as a critical one with a couple crunch fixtures featuring some of the early runners in the competition.

The first one to jump off the fixture list is the clash pitting current North Group table-toppers BIRMINGHAM BEARS against Lancashire at Edgbaston, while in the South Group Surrey will bid to continue their strong start to the campaign when hosting Hampshire.

Lancashire can boast one of the strongest batting line-ups in the competition, with England internationals Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone teaming up with the likes of Alex Davies and Finn Allen, while leg spinner Matt Parkinson continues to lead the bowling attack with flair and passion.

While Buttler and Livingstone aren’t away on international duty, Lancashire will remain a tough nut to crack, though they were humbled by Durham on Thursday and with Saqib Mahmood yet to feature this season, their bowling has the potential to be vulnerable.

The Bears might not boast the same number of high-profile batsmen in their camp, but in Sam Hain they have one of the most consistent performers in the Blast, while captain Will Rhodes showcased his talents with a brilliant 79 to down Leicestershire on Wednesday.

Expertly led by the impressive Rhodes, that handsome victory was the Bears’ fourth from five matches in the competition so far this term, much of that success credited to a fine, all-round bowling attack that includes experienced heads Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs and Carlos Brathwaite.