Golf betting tips: Final-round preview of BMW International Open

Money no doubt had a say but it's still been a joy to watch the likes of world number 14 Viktor Hovland and recent US Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen tee it up in Germany this week.

Despite being backed over his market rival at pre-event prices, the South African has shown definite signs of fatigue after a protracted battle at Torrey Pines and while the Norwegian youngster would have preferred not to withdraw with sand issues, it looks to have been a blessing in disg-eye-se (apologies to all concerned, and my Mum).

Having struggled just a little with his long game through parts of the first 36 holes, his flat stick unusually saving him, Hovland matched those strokes-gained putting stats with a stellar tee-to-green game on Saturday, kicking on as others stumbled, and a bogey-free 64 looks to have sealed the deal. We know most there is to know about him by now and at around 2/9 he is not only unbackable but surely unopposable.

The BMW International Open has seen shock come-from-behind winners with the likes of Jordan Smith and Matt Fitzpatrick giving way to Andrea Pavan from ninth place, while Sergio Garcia was caught from behind by Andres Romero in 2017. In between, Matt Wallace grabbed his third win on tour by coming from ninth to beat Martin Kaymer and Thorbjorn Olesen. It can be done, but it looks a futile task against this quality of leader and maybe betting without Hovland is a way of getting an interest.

Several of those closest have been disappointing when presented with opportunities over the last year, Darren Fichardt among them, so casting the net wider to include compatriots Daniel Van Tonder and JUSTIN HARDING might well be necessary.

Harding was impressive when sauntering home at the Kenya Open and really should have followed up on the same course a week later at the Savannah Classic when three clear overnight. Instead, he gave way to a series of final round 64s including that of Van Tonder who previous to that had struggled to get it done outside of his home country.

When winning back in March, Van Tonder had eight birdies through his first 13 holes and that after a second round that contained three eagles. He is the swashbuckler against Harding's steadiness and they are very closely matched this week on tee-to-green, greens in regulation and scrambling stats. Overall this year however, the older man is far more consistent and this is a course which can bite the brazen aggression of players more of Van Tonder's make-up.

Clearly, Hovland should be most worried about recent Denmark winner BERND WIESBERGER, with course and event form of the highest grade and only missing the win. The Austrian has impressed with his long-game for a couple of months but, having looked set to challenge strongly on Saturday, instead stalled badly.

Unusually for Wiesberger, a player on the fringes of Ryder Cup selection, he overshot a few greens, missed vital fairways and ended with a head-shaking miss for birdie on the last, all adding up to a two-under 70, all fine but pedestrian compared with many that now surround him and not enough to keep him within realistic striking distance of the leader.

He cannot quite be ruled out but giving the class of Hovland a lead of six shots looks too much to overcome and he is far better backed to win his two-ball against the aforementioned Fichardt, who was bogey-free in an excellent Saturday move but is overmatched here.

Wiesberger may look short in this match-up but there is value in a price that pitches a player with his last four Sunday's around here of 65, 68, 69 and 68 against one that has a best Sunday of 68 back in 2003, and more recent final-day records of 69, 75, 72 and 74.

Put him with Harding to beat Matthias Schmid, the German amateur who has impressed greatly this week but may struggle now things get really serious. By contrast, with a leader who is unlikely to be reeled in we should expect Harding and Wiesberger to play with freedom and show the worth of experience when it comes to the crunch.

Posted at 1835 BST on 26/06/21

