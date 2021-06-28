Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson at 5/1 (General)

Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson

A rematch of the 2018 final won in straight sets by Djokovic.

Despite dropping a set in his first-round match, a repeat of the Serb’s 3-0 win that day is odds-on at just 2/5 but the value lies in the stats markets for this contest.

Seven of the last 16 sets these two have played have gone to tie-breaks with Anderson’s serve proving tough for even an all-time great like Djokovic to return.

That run has seen five of their last six matches feature a TIE-BREAK so another here looks rather lumpy at 11/8, especially given we’re playing best-of-five with even that final set now able to go to a breaker.

Anderson slammed down 41 aces in his first-round win, a match featuring two tie-breaks, and those service winners seem likely to keep flowing with the South African averaging close to six aces per set against the Serb across those last six matches. The figure is higher when you focus in on the two Wimbledon meetings in that period.

He looks capable of taking at least one set the distance with 5/1 about the FIRST SET going the full 13 games also tempting.

The double-faults market also looks ripe for the picking with ANDERSON having served the most in five of those aforementioned six matches.

While he will serve aces, he’ll also come under pressure at some point – certainly more than he would do against other opponents – and that could well lead to DFs.

It seems wrong that the market goes 5/4 about each player and Anderson looks worth backing here.

Miomir Kecmanovic v Roberto Bautista Agut

Kecmanovic took a set off Bautista Agut at last year’s US Open and looks capable of troubling the Spaniard again in this match.

It’s fair to say the Serb will have been disappointed with his season so far, only which has resulted in more losses than wins, but he’s shown some decent signs on the grass in the past couple of weeks.

He was a tie-break away from beating the in-form Ugo Humbert in Mallorca and in round one here he used his strong serve to good effect against Facundo Bagnis, winning 78% of points on his first serve and 62% behind his second.

Clearly, RBA will provide a sterner test by he wasn’t totally convincing when needing four sets to see off John Millman and he looks a bit short in the market.

You can get 8/11 about Kecmanovic winning a set which is tempting but preference is for him on the GAME HANDICAP where he’s the same price getting a 6.5-game start.

He could lose in three sets and still win this bet, while if he does pinch a set then he should land us profit.

Jordan Thompson v Casper Ruud

Ruud looks a seed in early trouble.

The 12th-seeded Norwegian has very limited experience on grass – only last week did he win his first tour-level matches on the surface. That was in the different conditions of Mallorca and against limited opposition (Gilles Simon and Tennys Sandgren).

THOMPSON has greater skills for these conditions and should relish playing on the lush green courts of SW19.

He’s prepared to come forward when given the opportunity and will look to put Ruud under the sort of pressure he doesn’t usually face.

It’s taken a good player to beat Thompson at the three grasscourt events leading into Wimbledon. He’s lost to three top-20 players, including Eastbourne champion Alex de Minaur and Halle runner-up Andrey Rublev.

In short, the Aussie looks the bet at the prices.

Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta (postponed from Tuesday)

Carreno Busta may be the 11th seed but he’s never won a match at Wimbledon. In fact he’s managed to win just three sets in his five previous matches at the All England Club.

The quick conditions and low-bouncing courts do not suit his game and dealing with Querrey’s huge serve will be difficult for the Spaniard, who is 4-9 on grass overall, his best win (by ranking) coming against the world number 71.

Querrey, who is among my outright picks, has both recent and course form.

He was the runner-up on grass in Mallorca last week (when tipped each way at 22/1 on these pages) and also made the semi-finals in Stuttgart earlier this month. Across nine matches played on grass in 2021, he’s served 171 aces.

Expect many more in this contest which will deny PCB the rhythm he craves.

I find it strange that Querrey is the slight underdog here and will back him accordingly.

Published at 2245 BST on 28/06/21