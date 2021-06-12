Euro 2020 betting tips: Denmark v Belgium best bets and preview

Belgium travel to Denmark in search of a second victory in Group B, while the Danes will be desperate to get their first points of the tournament on the board.

One of the most surprising things to happen in the first round of fixtures at Euro 2020 was the way Belgium’s price to beat Russia drifted prior to kick-off. Sporting Life tipped Belgium to win the match at 3/4, but Roberto Martinez’ side were sent off at odds-against. There are a couple of explanations for the price drift, perhaps punters were late to catch on to the fact that Russia held the home advantage in the match, or perhaps it was to do with the fact that neither of Kevin De Bruyne or Eden Hazard were in the starting line-up. Either way, the price drift was wrong.

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: BBC One Venue: Parken Stadium - Copenhagen, Denmark Denmark 14/5 | Draw 23/10 | Belgium 21/20

Belgium were utterly dominant against Russia, winning 3-0 without breaking sweat, and it is difficult to understand exactly why they are once again available at odds-against to win this fixture. The Red Devils are the number one ranked side in the world, and are third favourites to win the European Championship. They boast some of the most talented players on the planet, and in Romelu Lukaku, have a striker who is at the very top of his game at the minute.

Romelu Lukaku's stats against Russia

CLICK TO VIEW Romelu Lukaku's player profile on Infogol The fact that Eden Hazard came on as a second-half substitute against Russia means he will be in the frame to start against Denmark, while De Bruyne returned to training on Monday and will be hoping to be fit for his side’s second fixture of the tournament. Even without these two players though, Belgium should have enough fire-power to deal with Denmark, and it is tough to see Martinez’ side not putting the Danes to the sword. Hard to look past Belgium Like Belgium’s opening fixture against Russia, this is effectively an away match, with Copenhagen the destination for the game, but the Red Devils proved on Saturday that playing away from home is not an issue, and this could turn into a very tough evening for Denmark. Denmark come into this fixture having lost their opening match to Finland 1-0, and though that defeat was the least of their concerns given what happened, it means they are now in a tricky situation as far as qualifying for the knockout stages is concerned. The Danes would likely have counted on beating the Finns, and with the three other sides in the group not expecting to get much out of Belgium, they would have targeted the game against Russia as the defining match in terms of qualification.

All that has changed now though, and a defeat here would make their chances of progression extremely difficult. Either way you look at it though, it is difficult to see Denmark getting anything out of this match. Even before the game against Finland was suspended, the Danes struggled to create a lot of chances and were limited to pot-shots from distance. CLICK TO VIEW Infogol's Finland v Denmark xG shot map Though Belgium’s defence is far from the best in the competition, Denmark’s chances of scoring in this match are low given what we saw from Martinez's side in their opener, the way in which they dictated Russia with and without the ball. These two sides met twice in the Nations League. In Belgium, Roberto Martinez’ side were 4/5 to win the match, and in Denmark they were 6/4. They won both matches by two goals. Sometimes it can become easy to overcomplicate betting, looking for niche markets and outlying prices, but sometimes there is a bet that is too good to ignore, irrelevant of how simple and obvious it may seem, and that is certainly the case here. Belgium have often been underestimated by the bookmakers in recent years, and in fact, had you backed Roberto Martinez' side to a 1 point stake in every match they have played since the beginning of the 2018 World Cup, friendlies included, you would be in profit by roughly 12 points. CLICK HERE to back Belgium to win with Sky Bet Belgium should not be odds against to beat Denmark, so a confident bet on BELGIUM TO WIN is recommended.

Denmark v Belgium best bets and score prediction 2pts Belgium to win at 11/10 (Mansion Bet) Score prediction: Denmark 0-2 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

