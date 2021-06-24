MMA betting tips: UFC Vegas 30 preview and best bets

A European Showdown

ALEXANDER VOLKOV and Ciryl Gane’s heavyweight showdown should have major implications for the future of the 265lbs division. Despite holding a professional record of just eight fights undefeated, the latter has been touted as a future title contender since his introduction to the UFC in 2019. It is easy to see why, as the Frenchman wields educated striking and grappling at a high output and with the cardio to compete for 25 minutes. It’s rare that a Heavyweight fighter will possess all of these attributes inside the cage, so the high hopes that UFC fans have for Gane are entirely warranted.

Bon Gamin will have to get past an experienced striker in Volkov before he can hope to challenge for the title, with the Russian having similar aspirations of his own. Drago boasts an impressive record of 33-8, with seven wins and two losses inside the UFC. Even in defeat, he looks every bit the title challenger and seems to have improved his finishing ability in the last few years. Much like Gane, Volkov is an athletic, high output fighter with good kicking ability and impressive endurance.

The similarities between the two fighters’ styles is what makes this a difficult bout to call, as both are used to having significant advantages against less athletic, single-punch strikers. The only major disparity between the two is the lack of experience on Gane’s side, with Volkov having competed 33 times more than his opponent. Drago has competed against some of the biggest names in the sport over the years, with wins over Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem.

The betting line for this fight seems largely reactive to the hype and belief that both the UFC and its fans have placed on Gane. Volkov has been around long enough that people believe they know where his potential runs out, whereas the Frenchman’s ceiling still seems limitless. In a fight that I believe should be set at a dead even, the public opinion on Gane presents a small amount of value on Volkov.

As always, Heavyweight bouts are the hardest to bet with confidence due to the fight-ending power that any man that size can generate. As we have seen in the past against Derrick Lewis, Volkov was dominating 14 and a half minutes of the fight before a massive strike rendered him unconscious with 11 seconds to go.

Even so, I think the Russian is being disrespected in the build up to this fight, and the 7/5 price on VOLKOV TO WIN could look like great value in hindsight.

Sprawl and Brawl

The preliminary headliner is a real clash of styles as KENNEDY NZECHUKWU takes on Danilo Marques. The former was a 'Fight of the Night' winner in his last outing, knocking out Carlos Ulberg in a back and forth war. The African Savage will look for his third consecutive victory over a persistent grappler in Marques, who is riding a two-fight winning streak himself.

Marques is unapologetically one-dimensional and has had good success in relying on his takedowns and top control to win fights. However, there are certainly questions to raise concerning the calibre of his opponents, as Khadis Ibragimov suffered his fourth successive loss to the Brazilian, and Mike Rodriguez notoriously holds just a 42% takedown defence rate and offers little off his back. Marques may have great grappling, but until we have seen it tested against a worthy opponent, I am hesitant to believe it alone will consistently win him fights.

Answers will be provided on Saturday night, as the massively superior striker in Nzechukwu will undoubtedly be defending takedowns like his life depends on it. This is no new challenge for the Nigerian, who has faced grappling-based game plans in his UFC bouts against Darko Stosic and Paul Craig. While his official takedown defence rate stands at 80% (stuffing 21 of 26 attempts), the real importance lies in the fact that none of the five he gave up resulted in more than 10 seconds of top-control time. Being able to initially prevent the takedown is a key attribute in MMA, but the awareness to immediately scramble back to your feet is even more vital.

As the fighter with the better cardio, if Nzechuku can make Marques work hard for his takedowns then the fight should be his for the taking. The Brazilian struggled and lost the final round against Ibragimov due to his grappling-heavy approach taking its toll on his cardio, and this should be even more apparent on Saturday.

Once Marques’ grappling becomes more laboured and desperate, The African Savage will be able to pour on the pressure and turn the tide with his measured striking. Whether he finds a knockout victory in the latter half or cruises to a comfortable decision, I believe NZECHUKWU TO WIN at 17/20 is the best bet on the entire card.

Posted at 1545 BST on 24/06/21

