Sporting Life continues a new series of weekend tipping articles exclusively for our members with Ben Linfoot's non-televised Saturday racing bets.

Ben, who was behind the establishment of our Value Bet column and remains one of our most valued racing experts, will add to his ITV Racing selections with at least one selection away from the eyes of those watching on terrestrial television.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 13 1pt win Strictlyadancer in 1.05 Cheltenham at 7/2 CLICK HERE to back Strictlyadancer with Sky Bet - guaranteed price for two hours!

With Plan Of Attack coming out of the Jewson Tool Hire Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase, as expected, after his run in yesterday’s Cross Country, there has been a few market adjustments here but STRICTLYADANCER deserves his market leader status and the 7/2 remains fair. Irish raider Opposites Attract could be well treated in this race but he’s 0/6 over fences and his jumping has let him down in the past – which is a worry around Cheltenham. With that in mind preference is for Christian Williams’ Strictlyadancer who won a similar race over the course and distance at the Showcase Meeting at this venue last month. He jumped superbly that day and looked to idle on the run-in, to the extent that he was value for much more than the one-and-a-half length winning distance. The 5lb rise was fair and Williams – who has also won an amateur riders’ hurdle at this course with Uno Mas – negates that small hike with the booking of excellent 5lb claimer Ben Bromley, Anthony Bromley’s son, whose talents are showcased by his five from seven record for Paul Nicholls this year.

1pt win Just Your Type in 2.07 Uttoxeter at 7/2

The Hobgoblin IPA Handicap Chase has a nice punting shape to it with favourite Shanty Alley looking vulnerable on his seasonal reappearance. Ben Case’s horse usually needs the run and with that in mind the red-hot Charlie Longsdon yard could well capitalise with JUST YOUR TYPE. The nine-year-old usually needs an outing and won second time out last season, so his reappearance when pulled up at Cheltenham last month should be viewed as a positive with regards to this race. Encouragingly his last win came at this track four starts ago off a mark of 128 – and he’s now 1lb below that rating which gives him an obvious chance from a handicapping perspective. He’ll need to jump better than last time out, but it’s promising he jumped well when winning here last season and he’s expected to be much better over his fences back at a track he likes. Preview posted at 1100BST on 13/11/2021