Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2021) is +3623.49 points.

October fixed-odds running total = 0pts

October antepost running total = 0pts

October overall running total = 0pts

Racing:

Weekend View (Oct 2) - 1pt Title in 2.40 Ascot at 6/1 (Bet365). 1pt Saffron Beach in 2.55 Newmarket at 10/1 (Betfred & Betway). 1pt Aratus in 3.50 Ascot at 8/1 (General). Result pending.

Fran Berry (Oct 1) - 1pt e.w. Acari in 7.15 Dundalk at 14/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Bright Glory in 7.45 Dundalk at 15/2 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Punting Pointers (Oct 1) - 1pt win Bickerstaffe in 3.40 Ascot at 3/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Clingowes in 4.15 Ascot at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Ripp Orf in 4.50 Ascot at 40/1 (Bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. On We Go in 4.40 Hexham at 14/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Football:

Brighton v Arsenal (Oct 2) - 2pts Brighton to have 18+ tackles at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Bundesliga tips (Oct 2-3) - 1pt Willi Orban to score anytime in RB Leipzig v Bochum at 13/2 (bet365), 1pt Niklas Süle to score anytime in Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt at 10/1 (bet365), 0.5pts Willi Orban and Niklas Süle both to score at 81/1 (bet365). Result pending.

Serie A tips (Oct 2 - Oct 3) - 1pt Juventus to beat Torino at 19/20 (General). Result pending.

Ligue 1 tips (Oct 2 - Oct 3) - 2.5pts Nice to win and Over 1.5 Goals v Brest at 20/23 (Bet365), 1pt PSG to win and Both Teams to Score v Rennes at 2/1 (Bet365). Result pending.

La Liga tips (Oct 2 - Oct 3) - 1.5pts Real Sociedad to beat Getafe at 5/4 (General), 1pt Both Teams To Score in Atletico Madrid v Barcelona at 20/21 (General). Result pending.

Wolves v Newcastle (Oct 2) - 1pt Newcastle or Draw at 27/20 (Mansion Bet). Result pending.

Leeds v Watford (Oct 2) - 1.5pts Leeds to win at 4/5 (Mansion Bet), 1.5pts Over 3.5 Cards at 5/6 (Unibet). Result pending.

Chelsea v Southampton (Oct 2) - 2.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 5/6 (BetVictor). Result pending.

Burnley v Norwich (Oct 2) - 2pts Burnley to win at 10/11 (Mansion Bet, Betfred). Result pending.

Doncaster v MK Dons Saturday Seven Nap (Oct 2) - 2pts MK Dons to beat Doncaster at 19/20 (Unibet). Result pending.

Coventry v Fulham (Oct 2) - 1pt Over 11 corners (12 or more) at 3/1 (Bet365), 1pt 7+ Coventry corners at 4/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Manchester United v Everton (Oct 2) - 2pts Michael Keane to have 1+ shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Michael Keane to score anytime at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending.

Stoke v West Brom (Oct 1) - 1.5pts Both teams to score at 10/11 (Mansion Bet), 1pt Over 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (General). Result pending.

Beat The Market (Oct 2-Oct 3) - 1pt Everton or Draw v Manchester United at 39/20 (Mansion Bet), 1pt Tottenham to beat Aston Villa at 6/5 (General). Result pending.

Golf:

Sanderson Farms Championship (Sep 30-Oct 3) - 1pt e.w. Patton Kizzire at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Keith Mitchell at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Chris Kirk at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. John Augenstein at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Hayden Buckley at 200/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Anirban Lahiri at 225/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Davis Riley at 250/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Sep 30-Oct 3) - 2pts e.w. Branden Grace at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Thomas Detry at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. John Catlin at 90/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. David Law at 250/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tennis:

ATP Tour (Sep 26-Oct 2) - 2pts win Alexander Bublik in the Sofia Open at 12/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Marcos Giron in the Sofia Open at 20/1 (BetVictor); 1pt e.w. Sebastian Korda in the San Diego Open at 25/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Nakashima in the San Diego Open at 22/1 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending