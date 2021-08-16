A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in October 2021.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2021) is +3623.49 points.
Weekend View (Oct 2) - 1pt Title in 2.40 Ascot at 6/1 (Bet365). 1pt Saffron Beach in 2.55 Newmarket at 10/1 (Betfred & Betway). 1pt Aratus in 3.50 Ascot at 8/1 (General). Result pending.
Fran Berry (Oct 1) - 1pt e.w. Acari in 7.15 Dundalk at 14/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Bright Glory in 7.45 Dundalk at 15/2 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Oct 1) - 1pt win Bickerstaffe in 3.40 Ascot at 3/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Clingowes in 4.15 Ascot at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Ripp Orf in 4.50 Ascot at 40/1 (Bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. On We Go in 4.40 Hexham at 14/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Brighton v Arsenal (Oct 2) - 2pts Brighton to have 18+ tackles at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Bundesliga tips (Oct 2-3) - 1pt Willi Orban to score anytime in RB Leipzig v Bochum at 13/2 (bet365), 1pt Niklas Süle to score anytime in Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt at 10/1 (bet365), 0.5pts Willi Orban and Niklas Süle both to score at 81/1 (bet365). Result pending.
Serie A tips (Oct 2 - Oct 3) - 1pt Juventus to beat Torino at 19/20 (General). Result pending.
Ligue 1 tips (Oct 2 - Oct 3) - 2.5pts Nice to win and Over 1.5 Goals v Brest at 20/23 (Bet365), 1pt PSG to win and Both Teams to Score v Rennes at 2/1 (Bet365). Result pending.
La Liga tips (Oct 2 - Oct 3) - 1.5pts Real Sociedad to beat Getafe at 5/4 (General), 1pt Both Teams To Score in Atletico Madrid v Barcelona at 20/21 (General). Result pending.
Wolves v Newcastle (Oct 2) - 1pt Newcastle or Draw at 27/20 (Mansion Bet). Result pending.
Leeds v Watford (Oct 2) - 1.5pts Leeds to win at 4/5 (Mansion Bet), 1.5pts Over 3.5 Cards at 5/6 (Unibet). Result pending.
Chelsea v Southampton (Oct 2) - 2.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 5/6 (BetVictor). Result pending.
Burnley v Norwich (Oct 2) - 2pts Burnley to win at 10/11 (Mansion Bet, Betfred). Result pending.
Doncaster v MK Dons Saturday Seven Nap (Oct 2) - 2pts MK Dons to beat Doncaster at 19/20 (Unibet). Result pending.
Coventry v Fulham (Oct 2) - 1pt Over 11 corners (12 or more) at 3/1 (Bet365), 1pt 7+ Coventry corners at 4/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Manchester United v Everton (Oct 2) - 2pts Michael Keane to have 1+ shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Michael Keane to score anytime at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending.
Stoke v West Brom (Oct 1) - 1.5pts Both teams to score at 10/11 (Mansion Bet), 1pt Over 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (General). Result pending.
Beat The Market (Oct 2-Oct 3) - 1pt Everton or Draw v Manchester United at 39/20 (Mansion Bet), 1pt Tottenham to beat Aston Villa at 6/5 (General). Result pending.
Sanderson Farms Championship (Sep 30-Oct 3) - 1pt e.w. Patton Kizzire at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Keith Mitchell at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Chris Kirk at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. John Augenstein at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Hayden Buckley at 200/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Anirban Lahiri at 225/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Davis Riley at 250/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Sep 30-Oct 3) - 2pts e.w. Branden Grace at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Thomas Detry at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. John Catlin at 90/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. David Law at 250/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
ATP Tour (Sep 26-Oct 2) - 2pts win Alexander Bublik in the Sofia Open at 12/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Marcos Giron in the Sofia Open at 20/1 (BetVictor); 1pt e.w. Sebastian Korda in the San Diego Open at 25/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Nakashima in the San Diego Open at 22/1 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Oct 16) - 1pt win Hamish in QIPCO British Long Distance Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Gustavus Weston in QIPCO British Champions Sprint at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt win Lord North in QIPCO British Champion Stakes at 12/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill); 0.5pts win Sealiway in QIPCO British Champion Stakes at 66/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Oct 9) - 1pt win Coltor in Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Oct 3) - 1pt e.w. Chrono Genesis in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at 16/1 (Sky Bet, bet365 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Carabao Cup outright (Sep 21 - Feb 27) - 2.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup at 6/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14 - May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Champions League outright (Sep 14 - May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
Europa League outright (Sep 16 - May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14 - May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending
Italian Serie A (Aug 21 - May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
German Bundesliga (Aug 13 - May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Spanish La Liga (Aug 13 - May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot: Part One (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending
French Ligue 1 (Aug 6 - May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending
Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7 - May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending
Sky Bet League One (Aug 7 - May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6 - May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending
2021 outright preview (Sep 9 - Feb 13) - 1pt e.w. Cleveland Browns to win Super Bowl 56 at 16/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt NFC South Exact Finishing Order: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Falcons at 8/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC North Exact Finishing Order: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Bengals at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC East Exact Finishing Order: Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt NFC East Exact Finishing Order: Washington, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Specials preview for 2021 season (Sep 9 - Feb 13) - 1pt Justin Herbert to be voted Most Valuable Player at 20/1 (General), 1pt Carson Wentz to win Comeback Player of the Year at 12/1 (Betfred), 1pt Houston Texans to go 0-17 at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Any player to rush for 2106+ rushing yards & any player to throw for 5478+ yards at 20/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
T20 World Cup (Oct 17-Nov 14) - 2pts New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup at 9/1 (Sporting Index). Result pending
IPL (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the IPL at 6/1 (General); 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to reach the IPL Final at 5/2 (General); 2pts Rajasthan Royals to finish bottom of the IPL League Table at 9/2 (Sporting Index). Result pending
IPL Specials (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Virat Kohli top tournament batsman at 9/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt T Natarajan top tournament bowler at 33/1 (Betway, Unibet); 2pts T Natarajan to finish in top four tournament bowlers at 8/1 (Unibet); 1pt Manan Vohra top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 33/1 (Betway); 3pts Ruturaj Gaikwad top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 5/1 (General); 1pt Marcus Stoinis top Delhi Capitals batsman at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pts Daniel Sams top Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending