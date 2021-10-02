Ah yes, the Great British weather. Nice to see you.

As seen at Royal St George's in July, a links course is only as good as its defence, and the zephyr that players experienced for The Open led to a relatively easy game of fairway and green finding. As the European Tour moved through Wentworth and arrived at St Andrews, I guess most golf pundits wanted players to work for their dough, and the weather over the last couple of days has made that wish come true.

Halfway through Saturday's third round, Tyrrell Hatton was trading at around 8/11 with the bookmakers. Three clear after around half-a-dozen holes, his game suddenly fell apart and, to be honest, there wasn't just one reason. Hatton's tee-to-green game totally left him, and while he fought to recover, there was too much pressure on his short game.

Carried by Shane Lowry for his only full point at last week's Ryder Cup, it was hard to weigh up how he was going to respond after some abject efforts over the last month, and while it wasn't a complete surprise that he led at halfway, nor was his closing 12 holes totally unexpected. Having won the event twice and thrown it away once, he now has three shots to find to make it an overdue hat-trick.

Whether the flight from the US played a part in his poor finish or not it's been great to see all of Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry in the mix at some stage and though Fleetwood has six shots to make up, Lowry finds himself right in the mix alongside Hatton.

One of the rare shining lights for Europe in Wisconsin despite only contributing a point, Lowry has crept into things as the week has progressed and was perfectly at home on the Old Course as the weather closed in. Nobody could knock his opening nine, nor the way he braved tough conditions coming home, but there's just a nagging doubt that this is a big ask on the heels of a Ryder Cup. It was days after Paris that Hatton let a massive opportunity slip, and Lowry may not have enough left in the tank despite being the preferred option of the two.

Where there's a Willett...

DANNY WILLETT's struggles meant he was nowhere near that Ryder Cup team but not for the first time, a big event has sparked him into life with a third-round 66 his best of the year. As Daniel Gavins finished in disastrous fashion, Willett's efforts were rewarded with a three-shot lead and he should be very difficult to beat from the front once again.

It didn't seem to matter that he used the favourable wind on the front nine, a pair of 33s on each half was pleasing in every way and he seemed in no real danger throughout - suddenly this is a huge opportunity to get his first win since the 2019 BMW PGA Championship. Having won that event after a missed cut and with a couple of his other victories coming after poor efforts, he isn't the easiest to read but he spoke very positively on Saturday, didn't mind the wind and rain, and looks extremely solid.

Having had a series of health issues this season, he seems encouraged about his recovery and also spoke fondly of his renewed relationship with caddy Jonathan Smart, who was alongside him for that famous Masters win five years ago.

I fancy we could see a decent run of form as he tends to play well in Spain and Dubai, and he can kickstart that here at a price I believe should be closer to even-money given that he's managed five wins from eight 54-hole leads. The Old Course has so often been a good one upon which to fend them off and Willett can celebrate his 34th birthday in style.