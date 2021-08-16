Chris Oliver is backing Tyson Fury to again get the better of Deontay Wilder in part three of the trilogy in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

'No foregone conclusion' It's been a long time coming, but TYSON FURY and Deontay Wilder finally get in the ring together for what should be the third and final time on Saturday night, live on BT Sport Box Office After their historic first fight at the end of 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with most observers believing Fury did enough in out-boxing Wilder to get the nod despite twice being floored, the Brit seemingly settled the dispute by ripping the WBC title away from the champion with a one-sided beating over seven rounds. Nobody outside of Wilder's camp was calling for the pair to meet again following that demolition job in February last year, but an arbitration hearing ruled the champion was contractually obliged for a trilogy fight and back they go to Las Vegas for another dance under the bright lights. It was that judge's ruling that scuppered Fury's hopes of an all-British super-fight with Anthony Joshua, whose subsequent loss to Oleksandr Usyk reminded us all that why the heavyweight division is so fascinating and that this is no foregone conclusion for the 'Gypsy King'. Not least because of the power Wilder carries in his right hand, a weapon that has seen him stop 41 of his 42 victims, and as this fight draws closer, people seem to be more upbeat about the chances of the American causing a minor upset at 9/4. If this third bout had happened when it was originally pencilled in for in July 2020, Fury would have been shorter than his current best price of 1/3 and another stoppage for the Brit, which is currently 10/11, seemed very likely. However, the narrative in the build-up has been that the subsequent 20 months out of the ring will favour Wilder more than Fury.

A new Wilder They say time is a great healer and Wilder certainly needed to heal - both physically and mentally - after the beating he took last time. He has also changed trainers and the extended layoff has given him more time to work with his former opponent Malik Scott, leading many to believe he can make significant improvements here. The Wilder backers have also suggested that Fury may not be as well prepared this time due to a several interruptions. Firstly, he had the Covid diagnosis that scuppered their July date to deal with, then his daughter was born prematurely just eight weeks ago and he was forced to stay at home in the UK as she battled in intensive care. Plans for a full camp in the US were scrapped and he arrived in America much later than planned, while the stresses and strains of such a worrying time in his personal life during that time can't have helped. We have seen very little of them over the last few months so talk of good or bad camps is all speculation. However, Fury has long spoken of his training being his medicine in his battle with mental health problems and the days of him being underprepared physically seem to be a thing of the past. The main worry for those siding with the unbeaten Morecambe resident is if he isn't ready mentally, for he has beaten this man twice before in his own mind and did so with such ease last time that he could possibly overlook him here. That said, he has tasted the power of Wilder and knows exactly the danger that he poses, so that should help him combat any complacency. In truth, those siding with Wilder are banking on Fury being below his best, because on all the evidence we have seen in the 19 rounds they have shared so far, everything points to another Fury victory. He was still short of his peak when out-boxing and out-foxing Wilder with his movement and skills for most of the first fight, then a fully-fit Fury could hardly have been more impressive in the return and never looked like being beaten. Few believed Fury when he said he was going to he was going grab the centre of the ring and take it to Wilder in that rematch, given he would be putting himself in the firing line for the American's famous right hand, but that's exactly what he did and we quickly found out that the 'Bronze Bomber' couldn't fight going backwards. This was no surprise, but nobody had dared to push him back prior to that because the of the danger those tactics brought. However, outweighing his opponent by over 40lbs, the bulked-up 6'9" frame of Fury was able to bully his man around the ring and negate the strengths of Wilder.

Could Wilder be damaged goods? Another reason Fury's aggressive approach worked so well was that Wilder generates that famous power at the end of his shots when fully extended and not giving him the distance to do so forced him to fight on the inside, something he isn't used to. Scott and his new pupil have been promising a new Wilder with various posts on social media, but while they may be able to make slight tactical adjustments, it is a big ask to expect too much of a change in a man just a month shy of his 36th birthday in his 45th professional contest. As we often see with fighters changing trainer late in their career, once they are hurt or put under pressure, they revert to type and prove that old habits die hard. In both fights, Wilder has struggled to find a home for his jab, something he has always needed to do in order to get the big right hand off on the back of it, but the twitches, feints, head movement and superior footwork of Fury have taken away the lead left hand of his lanky opponent. That could be the key to victory again for the favourite, but will he be on the front foot as much this time? Fury didn't just recklessly walk forward last time, he applied educated pressure behind his own excellent jab, and we can expect to him to grab centre ring early doors again. However, he has lost the surprise element of that much more front-foot approach and, with both men being out of the ring for so long, we could see a bit more of a cagey start to proceedings. Wilder is always in with a puncher's chance, given the dynamite he carries in his hands, but Fury got up from his best shot first time around and was also caught with two big rights in the opening couple of rounds last time, but rode them very well. There must be questions marks over how Wilder is faring psychologically as he goes back in with the man who dished out such punishment to him last year. The number of ridiculous excuses he has offered for that defeat sounded like a man struggling to come to terms with that nature of the loss, and his refusal to speak at a press conference in the summer didn't paint a picture of confidence. Fury, on the other hand, must be brimming with confidence as he knows he can beat his man two different ways. Fury to stay patient It's rare for return matches to play out exactly the same, tactically, as the previous encounter, as both men know each other well and can make adjustments. With that in mind and Wilder better prepared for Fury to be on the front foot now, the champion may not have as much success early doors as last time and might have to be a little more patient. Add in the fact that the pair have a fair amount of ring rust to shake off and it could take a while longer for this one to heat up. Fury in rounds 7-12 copped last time and is certainly a big runner again here at 11/4, but I slightly prefer him to win a decision at the same price. CLICK HERE to back Fury to win by decision with Sky Bet The unpredictable favourite has plenty of ways he can get the job done and if he doesn't have as much joy in the first third of the fight this time, he can fall back on his superior skills and end this saga how he started it - by boxing circles round the American.

Smith to edge Fowler in Liverpool It's a busy night for UK fight fans as, ahead of the big one in Sin City, there are two excellent televised shows on these shores. The obvious starting point is a stacked card on DAZN in Liverpool, where Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler top the bill in a fascinating local derby. The famous fight city has thrown up some cracking rivalries in the past and there is an awful a lot of hometown pride on the line here, which should deliver a real fan-friendly affair. Smith, a former world champion, has mixed in much better company and is an 8/13 favourite, having only lost to world class opposition. He gave a good account of himself when losing his WBO belt in the ninth round to the brilliant 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2017, before dropping a unanimous decision to the unbeaten Jaime Munguia when returning to America the following year and was unlucky to be dealt a third loss when outpointed by Magomed Kurbanov last time out in May. Although Smith looked to have done enough to get the nod in a closely fought contest, home advantage in Russia told on the cards for Kurbanov, but it showed the 33-year-old Scouser still has plenty to offer on the big stage. Fowler (6/4) is only three years younger but is the fresher fighter and the former top-class amateur is still very much learning as a professional. Questions were asked of his credentials when suffering a split decision loss to bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald in early 2019, but he has resumed his progress under new coach Shane McGuigan and rattled off six straight wins since. Fowler has developed an excellent jab since switching trainers and controls the distance much better now with his lead left hand, which can see him have success early doors here as Smith, who is often a slow starter, looks to get in close behind his high guard. However, once the favourite finds his range and gets inside, where he likes it, this should really catch fire and the capacity crowd in the Echo Arena should be in for a treat. With 12 early wins from 15 victories, Fowler carries power, but Smith takes a shot well and isn't easy to nail cleanly behind his peekaboo guard and upper body movement. If the underdog hasn't made a dent in the veteran by the halfway mark, Smith can really take over and dominate down the stretch. This is Fowler's first 12-rounder and that could tell against someone as seasoned as 'Beefy', who does the championship distance very well at a good pace. Smith has never lost to a domestic rival and has a fantastic record in his home city, including a five-round destruction of Sam Eggington when last boxing here in 2019. I don't expect that record to change here and while Fowler won't wilt easily, I prefer the 3/1 for Smith wearing down his man for a second-half stoppage than a similar price about a points win. CLICK HERE to back Smith to win in rounds 7-12 with Sky Bet

Foster v Cunningham are close one to call On BT Sport, the super bantamweight British, Commonwealth and European belts are all on the line as Brad Foster and Jason Cunningham headline a good card in Birmingham. Cunningham's record of 29-6 is deceiving and the 32-year-old arrives on the back of a career-best victory after dropping Gamal Yafai three times on his way to a points success in May. However, Foster (14-0) is a smart prospect, and the 23-year-old is favoured to maintain his unbeaten record now back in front of his passionate fans. With neither man noted for their power, this looks likely to go the distance and Foster's edge in speed and skills can see him get the nod from the judges at 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Foster to win by decision with Sky Bet

