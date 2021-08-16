After 16 correct picks from 21, including two Nap winners at Evs and 17/20, Michael Beardmore returns with his best BTTS (Both Teams To Score) and 1X2 (W-D-L) acca options.

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet 2.5pts Both Teams to Score in Plymouth v Ipswich at 17/20 (Unibet) (Nap)

There's hardly a goal metric IPSWICH don't top in League One – goals scored, average goals per game, both teams to score percentage. Indeed they have scored in every league game this term. Leaders PLYMOUTH have failed to score only once in 15 games and goals are going in at both ends, with BTTS landing in eight of their past nine. Expect more of the same at Home Park.

It's a tough day for W-D-L coupons with hardly any home bankers around, and even those are so short they provide little value. So, SWANSEA stand out after three straight Sky Bet Championship home wins. They host a Peterborough side hopeless on the road thus far – six defeats on the spin before they won 2-1 at equally hapless Hull, and even that was lucky as Posh lost the xG battle convincingly (xG: HUL 3.39 - 1.02 PET).

CAMBRIDGE are finding wins tough to come by in Sky Bet League One at the moment – winless in seven – but goals are a different matter: eight of their past nine games have seen both sides score. United's games are averaging 3.07 goals per match, the same figure as AFC WIMBLEDON – with three clean sheets between them in 28 attempts combined, back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at The Abbey.

It's not been a good few weeks for Crawley, five defeats in six including three straight at home. They have the fourth worst home xG total in Sky Bet League Two and the fourth worst xGA total too, so there are problems at both ends. That should leave nicely-priced visitors PORT VALE, 11/8 generally, licking their second-placed lips after seven wins from their past nine games in all competitions. On a day where a lot of unreliable home sides are under-priced, it will pay to look away.

No team in League Two can match top scorers HARROGATE for goal action, their encounters averaging 3.29 goals a game, and that rises to 3.57 at home. But BRISTOL ROVERS are up there too, third in average goals per game and they've failed to score only twice in 14 games. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has landed in 86% (6/7) of Harrogate's home games, the same lofty ratio as Rovers' away matches so back it again here.

No team in the Football League has a worse home record than Oldham, four points from a possible 21 at Boundary Park, where the atmosphere has been mutinous at times this season. Conversely, no team in the EFL has a better away record than SWINDON, who have claimed 17 points from 21 and can be backed to turn a run of four straight away wins in all competitions into five.

SUTTON UNITED have hit the goal trail in League Two, BTTS landing in four of their past five including 4-3 and 3-1 wins plus a 3-2 defeat. They have also scored in all seven home games this term. Visitors WALSALL boast the joint highest BTTS ratio in the division – 71% - including eight of their past nine in the league so, on a day where outright outcomes are tough to find, this is another for your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE acca. Odds correct as of 1300 BST (27/10/21)

