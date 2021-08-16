Renowned football tipster Mark O'Haire returns with his nap, next best bet and longshot for this weekend's action.

Football betting tips: Premier League, EFL, Serie A 3pts Ipswich to score over over 1.5 goals v Fleetwood at 5/6 (bet365) 1.5pts Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Hellas Verona v Lazio at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Kai Havertz to score first in Chelsea v Norwich at 9/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Chelsea v Norwich Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: BT Sport

Chelsea 1/5 | Draw 7/1 | Norwich 20/1 Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner hobbled off in Chelsea’s routine Champions League romp over Malmo in midweek. The Blues twosome are therefore unlikely to feature in Saturday afternoon’s showdown with rock-bottom Norwich at Stamford Bridge, with Kai Havertz potentially being given the nod by Thomas Tuchel to start as the number nine. The German has only started five Premier League or Champions League contests so far this season and should see this as a great opportunity to stake his claim for more consistent inclusion in Chelsea’s starting XI. The 22-year-old netted off the bench on Wednesday night and scored when starting for Germany in a recent World Cup qualifier against Macedonia. CLICK HERE to back Kai Havertz to score first with Sky Bet Despite the absence of Lukaku and Werner, Tuchel’s team are expected to make short work of Norwich, and HAVERTZ appeals at 9/2 as FIRST GOALSCORER.

Ipswich v Fleetwood Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Ipswich 4/5 | Draw 11/4 | Fleetwood 10/3 It was all change at Portman Road in the summer. After years of stagnation, ambitious new owners wasted no time in overhauling Ipswich’s squad with 19 high-quality new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. The eye-catching spending spree saw the Suffolk side parachuted into League One favouritism. Perhaps understandably, it’s taken Paul Cook time to find a style and system to suit his brand new squad. Early on in the campaign, Town were blighted with teething problems, and it’s true too that Ipswich are still searching for a defensive structure that can provide the platform for a serious assault on the promotion places this term. However, the Tractor Boys have been fun to follow for goals-based backers. Ipswich have scored in every game thus far, and more recently are beginning to really find their attacking range.

Cook’s charges are League One’s leading goalscorers, have notched twice or more in seven of their past 10, and have proven particularly strong at Portman Road. The hosts have struck twice or more in six of seven home league outings, whilst also producing underlying numbers to match. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s 4-0 thrashing of Portsmouth at Fratton Park was another timely reminder of Town’s potential and I’m keen to keep the Tractor Boys onside for this weekend’s fixture with Fleetwood. Due to the aforementioned defensive concerns, I’ll swerve the 1x2 offering and instead support IPSWICH TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS at an appealing 5/6. CLICK HERE to back Ipswich to score over 2+ goals with Sky Bet The Blues are already averaging 2.08 goals per-game and are up against a Fleetwood side that’s conceded in 11 of their 12 League One tussles this term, shipping two goals or more in four of six road trips. The Cod Army are ranked inside the bottom-eight for a whole host of major metrics, covering Expected Goals (xG), shots, attempts from inside the penalty area and chances created. The visitors will no doubt look to dig-in and make life difficult for Ipswich but ultimately the home side should prove too strong in offensive areas.

Hellas Verona v Lazio Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: BT Sport

Verona 11/5 | Draw 5/2 | Lazio 5/4 Serie A remains the venue of choice for goals-based backers in Europe’s major leagues with the Italian top-flight now averaging 3.18 goals per-game this season. A huge 66% of those matches have paid out for Over 2.5 Goals supporters, 45% of fixtures featured Over 3.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score banked in 61% of those 80 early-season showdowns. Last weekend we successfully identified Lazio’s clash with Inter for OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE and I’m following the same approach into Sunday as Lazio return to league action at Verona. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score in Verona v Lazio with Sky Bet The visitors are still yet to keep their sheets clean under Maurizio Sarri’s watch and have conceded multiple goals in four of their eight league assignments. The Biancocelesti have appeared particularly fragile on their travels – evidenced in a dreadful 3-0 defeat at Bologna before the recent international break – but at least have the quality in their ranks to cause opposition defences major problems.

Ciro Immobile is back in the fold, whilst Sergei Milinkovic-Savic and Felipe Anderson are in fine form. It would be a major surprise if the Romans were unable to pierce Verona’s powderpuff rearguard this weekend and there’s a chance this contest could turn into a basketball-style shootout too. Hellas have been embroiled in a series of wild Serie A matches thus far with Eusebio Di Francesco, and now Igor Tudor trying their hand in the managerial hot-seat. The Gialloblu coughed up a 2-0 lead at Milan last time out to lose 3-2 at San Siro, and their previous seven games returned 1-3, 0-1, 3-2, 2-2, 3-3, 4-0 and 2-3 scorelines. Overall, Verona’s encounters are averaging 4.25 goals per-game with seven of the eight outings producing Over 3.5 Goals profit and six rewarding BTTS backers. With Lazio’s fixtures featuring 3.88 goals – five of eight posting Over 3.5 Goals pay-outs – it’s difficult to envisage this match-up failing to deliver in the entertainment stakes.