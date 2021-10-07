Using his snooker model, James Cooper has assessed all of the early action at the Northern Ireland Open and has picked out a trio of interesting betting matches.

Snooker betting tips: Northern Ireland Open 1pt Hossein Vafaei to beat Yan Bingtao at 7/4 (General) 1pt Hossein Vafaei +1.5 frames at 10/11 (General) 1pt Si Jiahui to beat Mark Allen at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Mitchell Mann to beat Xiao Guodong at 13/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Without the Chinese tournaments this season there has unquestionably been a stop-start feel to the campaign given the British Masters was back in mid-August, and a potential angle to exploit could be the fact that the top 16 have had their three Home Nations qualifying matches held back to each venue. While it’s probably unwise to think that the top echelon of the sport will necessarily come into this undercooked, there is no substitute for hardened game time at this point in the calendar and that could be a factor in Belfast this week. Of course, it’s hard to put a figure next to that sort of conjecture so the prices still have to be right to make an investment, and that is certainly the case in the Yan Bingtao v HOSSEIN VAFAEI tie. The Iranian was put up in our media Five to Follow piece this week and frankly, I can see why as he has a career-high rating with me. A run to the last 16 in the British Masters, losing to beaten finalist Gary Wilson, was certainly a promising start and a brace of smooth wins in the English and Scottish qualifiers add weight to the fact that Vafaei may well be destined for big things this term. A prominent showing in the Championship League was a fair reappearance effort from Bingtao but a limp first-round exit to Lukas Kleckers in the British Open was most disappointing and a trio of exits at the first hurdle in 2020/21 indicate Yan could be vulnerable at this stage. When crunching the numbers for snooker matches, the process I employ is to compile a list of player ratings that constantly evolve, and then taking into account match length, various markets can be calculated seamlessly with the proviso being that each frame is independent. In this match, I made it a 0.59 (7/10) v 0.41 (10/7) contest so effectively any price of 6/4 or bigger represents value about Vafaei, making the 7/4 available very appealing. There is also some mileage in taking the Iranian +1.5 in this best-of-seven at 10/11 given he is 8/11 (0.58) with me to rack up at least three frames.

