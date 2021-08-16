Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump

2021/2022 snooker season guide, tournament dates, latest news, betting previews and odds

By Sporting Life
17:15 · WED September 22, 2021

Get all the details for the 2021/2022 snooker season, including tournament details, full draw and results guides, and latest news.

Latest snooker news

Coming soon

  • Neal Foulds fortnightly snooker column starting October 11
  • 2021/2022 season Five to Follow from inside the industry
  • Northern Ireland Open outright betting preview

British Open

  • When: August 16-22
  • TV: Eurosport

Click here for full draw and results page

Williams roars to British Open title

Northern Ireland Open

  • When: October 9-17
  • TV: Eurosport

Click here for results page

Williams roars to British Open title

English Open

  • When: November 1-7
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Champion of Champions

  • When: November 15-21
  • TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

UK Championship

  • When: November 23-December 5
  • TV: Eurosport & BBC

Full draw and results page will appear here

Scottish Open

  • When: December 6-12
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

World Grand Prix

  • When: December 13-19
  • TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

The Masters

  • When: January 9-16
  • TV: Eurosport and BBC

Full draw and results page will appear here

Shootout

  • When: January 20-23
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

German Masters

  • When: January 26-30
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Players Championship

  • When: February 7-13
  • TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

European Masters

  • When: February 22-27
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Welsh Open

  • When: February 28-March 6
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Turkish Masters

  • When: March 14-20
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Gibraltar Open

  • When: March 24-26
  • TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Tour Championship

  • When: March 28-April 3
  • TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

World Championship

  • When: Qualifiers April 4-13; Main Draw Apr 16-May 2
  • TV: Eurosport & BBC

Full draw and results page will appear here

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....