British Open

When: August 16-22

TV: Eurosport

Click here for full draw and results page

Williams roars to British Open title

Northern Ireland Open

When: October 9-17

TV: Eurosport

Click here for results page

Williams roars to British Open title

English Open

When: November 1-7

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Champion of Champions

When: November 15-21

TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

UK Championship

When: November 23-December 5

TV: Eurosport & BBC

Full draw and results page will appear here

Scottish Open

When: December 6-12

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

World Grand Prix

When: December 13-19

TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

The Masters

When: January 9-16

TV: Eurosport and BBC

Full draw and results page will appear here

Shootout

When: January 20-23

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

German Masters

When: January 26-30

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Players Championship

When: February 7-13

TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

European Masters

When: February 22-27

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Welsh Open

When: February 28-March 6

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Turkish Masters

When: March 14-20

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Gibraltar Open

When: March 24-26

TV: Eurosport

Full draw and results page will appear here

Tour Championship

When: March 28-April 3

TV: ITV4

Full draw and results page will appear here

World Championship

When: Qualifiers April 4-13; Main Draw Apr 16-May 2

TV: Eurosport & BBC

Full draw and results page will appear here