Last year, Judd Trump came from 7-4 down to beat Neil Robertson 9-8 in a brilliant final. It means the event has produced five different champions since it was added to the schedule in 2016, with Trump the only man to reach the final twice.

He will arrive after a slightly stuttering start to a new season which has seen Mark Williams and Mark Allen win since David Gilbert kicked things off by beating Allen to the Championship League title.

Also in the field is Ronnie O'Sullivan, who lost 5-0 to Hossein Vafaei in qualifying for the German Masters on Monday, while newlywed Robertson will be aiming to go one better than in 2020.