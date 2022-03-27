Last year's winner Neil Robertson is back to defend his crown at the Cazoo Tour Championship – we have the full draw, schedule and more.
How to watch the Tour Championship
- TV: Every match will be shown live on ITV4
- Format: All matches best of 19 frames
- Defending champion: Neil Robertson
Tour Championship round-by-round results in bracket order
QUARTER FINALS
- Zhao Xintong (1) v John Higgins (8)
- Judd Trump (4) v Luca Brecel (5)
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (3) v Mark Williams (6)
- Neil Robertson (2) v Mark Allen (7)
Tour Championship daily schedule
Monday March 28
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
- Zhao Xintong v John Higgins
Evening session (1930 GMT)
- Zhao Xintong v John Higgins
Tuesday March 29
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
- Neil Robertson v Mark Allen
Evening session (1930 GMT)
- Neil Robertson v Mark Allen
Wednesday March 30
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams
Evening session (1930 GMT)
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams
Thursday March 31
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1930 GMT)
Tour Championship prize fund
- Winner: £150,000
- Runner-up: £60,000
- Semi-final: £40,000
- Quarter-final: £20,000
- Highest break: £10,000
- Total: £380,000