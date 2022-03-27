Last year's winner Neil Robertson is back to defend his crown at the Cazoo Tour Championship – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

How to watch the Tour Championship TV : Every match will be shown live on ITV4

: Every match will be shown live on ITV4 Format : All matches best of 19 frames

: All matches best of 19 frames Defending champion: Neil Robertson Neal Foulds' latest column Tour Championship outright preview Tour Championship round-by-round results in bracket order QUARTER FINALS Zhao Xintong (1) v John Higgins (8)

Judd Trump (4) v Luca Brecel (5)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (3) v Mark Williams (6)

Neil Robertson (2) v Mark Allen (7) Tour Championship daily schedule Monday March 28

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Zhao Xintong v John Higgins Evening session (1930 GMT) Zhao Xintong v John Higgins Tuesday March 29

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Neil Robertson v Mark Allen Evening session (1930 GMT) Neil Robertson v Mark Allen Wednesday March 30

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams Evening session (1930 GMT) Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams Thursday March 31

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Judd Trump v Luca Brecel Evening session (1930 GMT) Judd Trump v Luca Brecel Tour Championship prize fund Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-final: £40,000

Quarter-final: £20,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £380,000