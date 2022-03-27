Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Neil Robertson was too strong for Barry Hawkins in the final of the Players Championship
Neil Robertson

Cazoo Tour Championship snooker: Draw, schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
22:47 · SUN March 27, 2022

Last year's winner Neil Robertson is back to defend his crown at the Cazoo Tour Championship – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

How to watch the Tour Championship

  • TV: Every match will be shown live on ITV4
  • Format: All matches best of 19 frames
  • Defending champion: Neil Robertson

Neal Foulds' latest column

Neal Foulds will be penning a fortnightly column on Sporting Life

Tour Championship outright preview

Neil Robertson had too many guns for Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace

Tour Championship round-by-round results in bracket order

QUARTER FINALS

  • Zhao Xintong (1) v John Higgins (8)
  • Judd Trump (4) v Luca Brecel (5)
  • Ronnie O’Sullivan (3) v Mark Williams (6)
  • Neil Robertson (2) v Mark Allen (7)

Tour Championship daily schedule

Monday March 28
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Zhao Xintong v John Higgins

Evening session (1930 GMT)

  • Zhao Xintong v John Higgins

Tuesday March 29
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Neil Robertson v Mark Allen

Evening session (1930 GMT)

  • Neil Robertson v Mark Allen

Wednesday March 30
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams

Evening session (1930 GMT)

  • Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams

Thursday March 31
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

Evening session (1930 GMT)

  • Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

Tour Championship prize fund

  • Winner: £150,000
  • Runner-up: £60,000
  • Semi-final: £40,000
  • Quarter-final: £20,000
  • Highest break: £10,000
  • Total: £380,000

Like what you've read?
Email

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....