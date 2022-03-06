Having fought hard to end the first session all square, Perry produced a dazzling display in the evening session to win five of the six frames played to race to his first title success since 2015.

Perry kicked off the evening with an assured century that set the scene for the night and he barely put a foot wrong thereafter, dominating proceedings after Trump had levelled at 5-5, breaks of 51, 66, 68 and 70 sealing a famous victory.