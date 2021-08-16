The draw has been made for snooker's Champion of Champions, which begins on Monday, and we have all the details.
Judd Trump kicks off the Champion of Champions against World Seniors winner David Lilley on Monday as he seeks his first victory in the event, for which the winner receives £150,000.
Trump suffered a shock defeat to Mark King in the English Open and will look to bounce back in an event where he's twice been a beaten finalist, first in 2014 and then when losing a classic with Neil Robertson five years later.
Robertson, buoyed by his success in the English Open, begins his campaign against Mark Williams on Tuesday, with Ronnie O'Sullivan's entrance coming on Thursday as the group stage draws to a close.
The action will be live on ITV Sport and we've details of the groups, draw and schedule.
Monday November 15 - Group 1
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11
Tuesday November 16 - Group 4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11
Wednesday November 17 - Group 2
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11
Thursday November 18 - Group 3
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11
Friday November 19
Evening session (1900)
Semi-final - best of 11
Saturday November 20
Evening session (1900)
Semi-final - best of 11
Sunday November 21
Afternoon session (1300)
Final - best of 19
Evening session
Final - best of 19