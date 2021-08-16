Judd Trump kicks off the Champion of Champions against World Seniors winner David Lilley on Monday as he seeks his first victory in the event, for which the winner receives £150,000.

Trump suffered a shock defeat to Mark King in the English Open and will look to bounce back in an event where he's twice been a beaten finalist, first in 2014 and then when losing a classic with Neil Robertson five years later.

Robertson, buoyed by his success in the English Open, begins his campaign against Mark Williams on Tuesday, with Ronnie O'Sullivan's entrance coming on Thursday as the group stage draws to a close.

The action will be live on ITV Sport and we've details of the groups, draw and schedule.

Group 1

Judd Trump

Stephen Maguire

Ryan Day

David Lilley

Group 2

Mark Selby

Shaun Murphy

Yan Bingtao

David Gilbert

Group 3

Ronnie O'Sullivan

John Higgins

Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham

Group 4