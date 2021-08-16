Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Mark Allen lifts the Champion of Champions trophy
Mark Allen lifts the Champion of Champions trophy

Cazoo Champion of Champions draw, schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
13:18 · THU November 11, 2021

The draw has been made for snooker's Champion of Champions, which begins on Monday, and we have all the details.

Champion of Champions: Key info

  • Each group takes place across one day and sees the eventual winner progress to the semi-finals
  • Opening matches are best-of-seven frames, with group deciders best-of-11, semi-finals best-of-11, and a best-of 19 final
  • Groups are not round-robin - in effect it is a standard draw of 16 players, but each quarter is decided over one day
  • Coverage is live on ITV4

Judd Trump kicks off the Champion of Champions against World Seniors winner David Lilley on Monday as he seeks his first victory in the event, for which the winner receives £150,000.

Trump suffered a shock defeat to Mark King in the English Open and will look to bounce back in an event where he's twice been a beaten finalist, first in 2014 and then when losing a classic with Neil Robertson five years later.

Robertson, buoyed by his success in the English Open, begins his campaign against Mark Williams on Tuesday, with Ronnie O'Sullivan's entrance coming on Thursday as the group stage draws to a close.

The action will be live on ITV Sport and we've details of the groups, draw and schedule.

Group 1

  • Judd Trump
  • Stephen Maguire
  • Ryan Day
  • David Lilley

Group 2

  • Mark Selby
  • Shaun Murphy
  • Yan Bingtao
  • David Gilbert

Group 3

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • John Higgins
  • Ding Junhui
  • Stuart Bingham

Group 4

  • Neil Robertson
  • Kyren Wilson
  • Jordan Brown
  • Mark Williams

Daily schedule & results

Monday November 15 - Group 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Judd Trump v David Lilley
  • Stephen Maguire v Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Winner v Winner

Tuesday November 16 - Group 4

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Neil Robertson v Mark Williams
  • Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Winner v Winner

Wednesday November 17 - Group 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Mark Selby v David Gilbert
  • Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Winner v Winner

Thursday November 18 - Group 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Bingham
  • John Higgins v Ding Junhui

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Winner v Winner

Friday November 19

Evening session (1900)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Group 1 Winner v Group 4 Winner

Saturday November 20

Evening session (1900)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Group 2 Winner v Group 3 Winner

Sunday November 21

Afternoon session (1300)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final Winner v Semi-final Winner

Evening session
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final Winner v Semi-final Winner
Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....