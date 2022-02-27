Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Fan Zhengyi before the European Masters final
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Fan Zhengyi before the European Masters final

Snooker results: Fan Zhengyi beats Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 in the European Masters final

By Sporting Life
23:13 · SUN February 27, 2022

Fan Zhengyi defied the odds to win his maiden ranking title courtesy of a 10-9 defeat of Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the European Masters in Milton Keynes.

The 21-year-old, yet another exciting Chinese talent, held his nerve wonderfully after O'Sullivan had rallied from 8-6 and 9-8 down to force a decider, producing a nerveless, match-winning break of 92 to secure a remarkable victory.

Ranked way down at number 80 in the world, a run to the last eight of the German Masters was Fan's best performance of the season prior to this week, but that counted for little at the end of a final that announced the arrival of another Chinese snooker superstar.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....