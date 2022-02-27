The 21-year-old, yet another exciting Chinese talent, held his nerve wonderfully after O'Sullivan had rallied from 8-6 and 9-8 down to force a decider, producing a nerveless, match-winning break of 92 to secure a remarkable victory.

Ranked way down at number 80 in the world, a run to the last eight of the German Masters was Fan's best performance of the season prior to this week, but that counted for little at the end of a final that announced the arrival of another Chinese snooker superstar.