Judd Trump
Judd Trump

Gibraltar Open snooker: Draw, schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
16:33 · FRI March 18, 2022

Judd Trump is the defending champion at the Gibraltar Open which runs from March 24-27 – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

Trump will be bidding for a hat-trick of wins in Gibraltar having won the last two renewals, getting the better of Kyren Wilson in the final in 2020, before beating close friend Jack Lisowski 4-0 12 months ago.

Trump will begin his title defence against Andrew Higginson, while Ronnie O'Sullivan starts against Ben Woollaston and John Higgins will meet David Grace.

How to watch the Gibraltar Open

  • TV: Coverage will be available on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
  • Format: Best of 7 frames throughout
  • 2021 winner: Judd Trump

Gibraltar Open draw and schedule in bracket order

ROUND ONE

Quarter One

  • Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson
  • Zhao Jianbo v Simon Blackwell
  • Scott Donaldson v Lu Ning
  • Chang Bingyu v Sanderson Lam
  • Ricky Walden v Liam Highfield
  • Haydon Pinhey v Jackson Page
  • Ryan Day v Ng On Yee
  • Lee Walker v Zhou Yuelong
  • Li Hang v Simon Lichtenberg
  • Martin O'Donnell v Jordan Brown
  • Dominic Dale v Louis Heathcote
  • Shaun Murphy v Ken Doherty
  • Jamie Jones v Billy Joe Castle
  • Xu Si v Iulian Boiko
  • Peter Devlin v Xiao Guodong
  • Barry Hawkins v Zhang Anda

Quarter Two

  • John Higgins v David Grace
  • John J Astley v Michael Holt
  • Cao Yupeng v Jamie O'Neill
  • Jimmy Robertson v Tian Pengfei
  • Rod Lawler v Aaron Hill
  • Dean Young v Stuart Carrington
  • Ding Junhui v Mark Lloyd
  • Gary Wilson v Mark King
  • Ian Burns v Tom Ford
  • Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
  • Mitchell Mann v Fergal O'Brien
  • Jack Lisowski v Mark Davis
  • Matthew Stevens v Michael Judge
  • Andrew Pagett v Ali Carter
  • Wu Yize v Andy Hicks
  • Kyren Wilson v Lukas Kleckers

Quarter Three

  • Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
  • Oliver Lines v David Gilbert
  • Alexander Ursenbacher v Pang Junxu
  • Alfie Burden v Rory McLeod
  • Luca Brecel v Kurt Maflin
  • Hammad Miah v David Lilley
  • Robbie Williams v Zhang Jiankang
  • Hossein Vafaei v Jak Jones
  • Lee Prickman v Yuan SiJun
  • Craig Steadman v Gao Yang
  • Jimmy White v Anthony Hamilton
  • Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene
  • Noppon Saengkham v Matthew Selt
  • Soheil Vahedi v Sean Maddocks
  • Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
  • Zhao Xintong v Jamie Clarke

Quarter Four

  • Mark Williams v Ross Muir
  • Allan Taylor v Lyu Haotian
  • Farakh Ajaib v Ashley Carty
  • Elliot Slessor v Michael Georgiou
  • Mark Allen v Mark Joyce
  • Fraser Patrick v Steven Hallworth
  • Lei Peifan v Robert Milkins
  • Jamie Wilson v Reanne Evans
  • James Cahill v Ben Hancorn
  • Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Francis Becerra
  • Joe Perry v Sam Craigie
  • Kuldesh Johal v Michael White
  • Nigel Bond v Chen Zifan
  • Fan Zhengyi v Ashley Hugill
  • Barry Pinches v Peter Lines
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ben Woollaston

Gibraltar Open daily schedule

Thursday March 24
TV: Eurosport
0830 onwards

Matches in chronological order

  • Li Hang v Simon Lichtenberg
  • Martin O'Donnell v Jordan Brown
  • Dominic Dale v Louis Heathcote
  • Shaun Murphy v Ken Doherty
  • Jamie Jones v Billy Joe Castle
  • Xu Si v Iulian Boiko
  • Peter Devlin v Xiao Guodong
  • Barry Hawkins v Zhang Anda
  • Rod Lawler v Aaron Hill
  • Dean Young v Stuart Carrington
  • Ding Junhui v Mark Lloyd
  • Gary Wilson v Mark King
  • Matthew Stevens v Michael Judge
  • Andrew Pagett v Ali Carter
  • Alexander Ursenbacher v Pang Junxu
  • Alfie Burden v Rory McLeod
  • Wu Yize v Andy Hicks
  • Kyren Wilson v Lukas Kleckers
  • Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
  • Oliver Lines v David Gilbert
  • Luca Brecel v Kurt Maflin
  • Hammad Miah v David Lilley
  • Robbie Williams v Zhang Jiankang
  • Hossein Vafaei v Jak Jones
  • Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui
  • Zhao Xintong v Jamie Clarke
  • Mark Williams v Ross Muir
  • llan Taylor v Lyu Haotian
  • Noppon Saengkham v Matthew Selt
  • Soheil Vahedi v Sean Maddocks
  • Farakh Ajaib v Ashley Carty
  • Elliot Slessor v Michael Georgiou

Friday March 25
TV: Eurosport
0830 onwards

Matches in chronological order

  • Ricky Walden v Liam Highfield
  • Haydon Pinhey v Jackson Page
  • Ryan Day v Ng On Yee
  • Lee Walker v Zhou Yuelong
  • John Higgins v David Grace
  • John J Astley v Michael Holt
  • James Cahill v Ben Hancorn
  • Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Francis Becerra
  • Joe Perry v Sam Craigie
  • Kuldesh Johal v Michael White
  • Cao Yupeng v Jamie O'Neill
  • Jimmy Robertson v Tian Pengfei
  • Ian Burns v Tom Ford
  • Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
  • Mitchell Mann v Fergal O'Brien
  • Jack LisowskivMark Davis
  • Mark Allen v Mark Joyce
  • Nigel Bond v Chen Zifan
  • Fan Zhengyi v Ashley Hugill
  • Barry Pinches v Peter Lines
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ben Woollaston
  • Fraser Patrick v Steven Hallworth
  • Lei Peifan v Robert Milkins
  • Jamie Wilson v Reanne Evans
  • Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson
  • Zhao Jianbo v Simon Blackwell
  • Jimmy White v Anthony Hamilton
  • Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene
  • Scott Donaldson v Lu Ning
  • Chang Bingyu v Sanderson Lam
  • Lee Prickman v Yuan SiJun
  • Craig Steadman v Gao Yang

Round-by-round results

  • Will appear here
