Milkins faces potential disciplinary action from the World Snooker Tour after arriving drunk to the opening ceremony of the inaugural Turkish Masters, but put that behind him to finally win at the highest level.

The 46-year-old held firm to beat Kyren Wilson 4-2 in a unique event which is played over just three days of best-of-seven snooker, having earlier seen off Lyu Haotian, Ben Hancorn and Jak Jones, all by the same scoreline.

Priced up around the 200/1 mark pre-tournament and still 2/1 ahead of the final, Milkins sailed into a 3-0 lead but stalled with the winning line so close, as Wilson looked set to take the match the distance.

But Milkins held firm, taking his chances in frame six to seal the biggest win of his career and a cheque for £50,000.