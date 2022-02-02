The Players Championship has quickly become one of most coveted prizes on the snooker calendar, with the top 16 players on the 1 Year Ranking List competing for a first prize of £125,000.

Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan have dominated the event in recent years, lifting the trophy twice each between 2017 to 2020, and that pair headline a stellar first-round draw.

Their eagerly-anticipated clash on Tuesday night is the pick of the ties, though man of the moment Zhao Xintong takes on Masters runner-up Barry Hawkins just a few hours earlier, while Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson face off on Monday evening.