John Higgins with the Players Championship trophy
John Higgins with the Players Championship trophy

Cazoo Players Championship snooker: Draw, schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
14:57 · WED February 02, 2022

Last year's winner John Higgins is back to defend his crown at the Cazoo Players Championship – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

The Players Championship has quickly become one of most coveted prizes on the snooker calendar, with the top 16 players on the 1 Year Ranking List competing for a first prize of £125,000.

Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan have dominated the event in recent years, lifting the trophy twice each between 2017 to 2020, and that pair headline a stellar first-round draw.

Their eagerly-anticipated clash on Tuesday night is the pick of the ties, though man of the moment Zhao Xintong takes on Masters runner-up Barry Hawkins just a few hours earlier, while Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson face off on Monday evening.

Neal Foulds' latest column

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be chasing his eighth win at the Masters

How to watch the Players Championship

  • TV: Every match will be shown live on ITV4
  • Format: Best of 11 frames through to the final, which is best of 19
  • Defending champion: John Higgins

Players Championship draw in bracket order

ROUND ONE

Quarter One

  • Zhao Xintong v Barry Hawkins
  • David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao

Quarter Two

  • Mark Allen v Ricky Walden
  • Mark Williams v Gary Wilson

Quarter Three

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Judd Trump
  • Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson

Quarter Four

  • John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei
  • Luca Brecel v Jimmy Robertson

Players Championship daily schedule

Monday February 7
TV: ITV4
Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Mark Williams v Gary Wilson
  • Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson

Tuesday February 8
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Zhao Xintong v Barry Hawkins
  • David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Mark Allen v Ricky Walden
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Judd Trump

Wednesday February 9
TV: ITV4
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei
  • Luca Brecel v Jimmy Robertson

Players Championship round-by-round results

  • Will appear here

Players Championship prize fund

  • Winner: £125,000
  • Runner-up: £50,000
  • Semi-final: £30,000
  • Quarter-final: £15,000
  • Last 16: £10,000
  • Highest break: £10,000
  • Total: £385,000

