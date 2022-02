Selby will need to beat Matthew Selt in one of the held over qualifying matches to enter the main draw, with a first prize of £80,000 to be handed out to the last man standing.

Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson also feature in the held over matches, while John Higgins and Kyren Wilson have already qualified and have drawn Jamie Clarke and Jamie Jones respectively.

The event will run from February 21 to February 27 at the Chase Leisure Centre in Cannock.