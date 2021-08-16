British Open snooker: Mark Williams beats Gary Wilson 6-4 in final

The Welshman and 1997 champion had admitted he was fortunate to reach the latter stages of the tournament after he struggled during the early rounds at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Yet the 46-year-old saved his best until last with two century breaks in a final which had been neck and neck until the former world number one clinched the final two frames on the spin.

“This has got to be up there because I was lucky to get through a lot of my rounds,” Williams told ITV Four.

“I should have gone out at least two or three times. And tonight, I felt I played really solid all the way through and the best I have played all week.

“I try my guts out every time I play. Most of the times I don’t play great but I am still out there trying. It may not look like it sometimes, but I still am. I assure you!

“We are just lucky to be playing at the minute and having the crowd back is brilliant, so hopefully it continues.”