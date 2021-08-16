Sporting Life
Mark Allen shares a memorable moment with his family
Mark Allen beats John Higgins 9-8 to win Northern Ireland Open epic

By Sporting Life
23:06 · SUN October 17, 2021

Mark Allen completed a dream week by fighting back to beat John Higgins 9-8 and claim the Northern Ireland Open title.

Allen had previously struggled in the event but not this time, starting things off with an ominous 147 break in his opening match, taking the scalp of Judd Trump, then somehow hauling himself off the canvas to stun one of the finest match players the sport has ever known.

Higgins had appeared set to leave his opponent behind after returning for the final session to take the lead for the very first time in the match and then moved clear at 8-6, but Allen refused to give in, taking back-to-back frames through a desperate blend of skill and will to force a decider.

Again he was forced to scrap, both players spurning openings. Indeed after Allen had missed with the extended rest, Higgins appeared on course to win only to miss a mid-length red and allow his opponent back to the table. This time, carrying the weight of a boisterous crowd now silent, Allen delicately plotted a path towards the finish line.

When the final colour went in, the arena erupted once more as one of their own captured the Alex Higgins Trophy.

"I can't actually believe it," said Allen. "What a guy John Higgins is. I said last night, I really wanted to play John, especially here in Belfast... I wanted to play one of the all-time greats, and John is right up there.

"He'll not like me for saying this, but he's one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Any win against John is a big win. To do it here is a dream come true for me.

"To keep this trophy here in Northern Ireland is just a special, special moment I'll never forget."

Magnanimous in defeat, Higgins paid tribute to his opponent.

"This game is all about making memories; I think Mark will have one of the best memories of his life," he said. "Every credit to him: (at) 8-6 he could've folded. He's a great ambassador for Irish snooker."

Fetching latest games....