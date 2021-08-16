Allen had previously struggled in the event but not this time, starting things off with an ominous 147 break in his opening match, taking the scalp of Judd Trump, then somehow hauling himself off the canvas to stun one of the finest match players the sport has ever known.

Higgins had appeared set to leave his opponent behind after returning for the final session to take the lead for the very first time in the match and then moved clear at 8-6, but Allen refused to give in, taking back-to-back frames through a desperate blend of skill and will to force a decider.

Again he was forced to scrap, both players spurning openings. Indeed after Allen had missed with the extended rest, Higgins appeared on course to win only to miss a mid-length red and allow his opponent back to the table. This time, carrying the weight of a boisterous crowd now silent, Allen delicately plotted a path towards the finish line.

When the final colour went in, the arena erupted once more as one of their own captured the Alex Higgins Trophy.