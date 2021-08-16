Mark Allen compiled the second maximum break of his career as he beat Si Jiahui in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.
The Antrim 35-year-old admitted he felt the nerves as he wrapped up the break, which completed a 4-1 win over his Chinese opponent.
Allen, whose only previous competitive maximum came at the 2016 UK Championship, told WST.tv: “It’s right up there with the best moments of my career – to do it here means so much to me.
“I couldn’t stop shaking on the black, I just had to let my arm go though and luckily it went in.”
World champion Mark Selby fired two consecutive centuries to wrap up a 4-1 win over Mark Lloyd, while Judd Trump eased past Andrew Pagett by the same score.
Ronnie O’Sullivan wrapped up a 4-0 whitewash of Stuart Carrington with a break of 120 and other winners included John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson.