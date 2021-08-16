Allen trailed 3-0 and was behind in the fourth frame before nicking it to begin a remarkable comeback against a player whose last defeat in this event came in 2017.

Returning after the interval, Allen again edged to the fifth frame to get within one, then took the sixth, before a 128 break saw him lead for the first time.

Frame eight could have gone either way but it was the the Northern Irishman who took it to advance to the semi-finals of his home event for the first time in his career.