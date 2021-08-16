Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Mark Allen
Mark Allen

Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Judd Trump 5-3 in Northern Ireland Open

By Sporting Life
17:07 · FRI October 15, 2021

Mark Allen fought back from a seemingly impossible position to beat three-time champion Judd Trump 5-3 at the Northern Ireland Open.

Allen trailed 3-0 and was behind in the fourth frame before nicking it to begin a remarkable comeback against a player whose last defeat in this event came in 2017.

Returning after the interval, Allen again edged to the fifth frame to get within one, then took the sixth, before a 128 break saw him lead for the first time.

Frame eight could have gone either way but it was the the Northern Irishman who took it to advance to the semi-finals of his home event for the first time in his career.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....