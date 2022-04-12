The World Championship qualifying culminates on Wednesday, with 16 Crucible places up for grabs. Before then, James Cooper has analysed the performances of the top 16 from a data perspective.

Firstly, a recap as I have lifted an extract from my Masters article to quickly explain the process used. "Like a league table in football, tournament results can clearly tell you plenty, but the serious bettor needs more than raw wins and losses to give themselves an edge. Expected wins and run to form (RTF) % are a couple of tools I employ to get a better handle on the current form of players. "Expected wins essentially tell you how many victories a player should have won given opponents faced and length of match. A positive difference in the table attached indicates a player overperforming; conversely a negative number represents underperformance. Run to form (RTF) is a concept employed by Timeform when assessing the form of a trainer or jockey and while several factors are used to come up with relevant %, I have kept it simple with a binary Y/N or (1-0) using my pre-game frame supremacy figures." The below table charts the season so far (with the exception of the Championship League and Shoot Out events) and hopefully gives a useful insight that match results alone cannot.

Robertson the top man this term When drawing conclusions from data like this, it’s important to remember that the two form categories are weighted to help inferior players while making it tough for the top operators to shine. With that in mind and unsurprisingly given his four-tournament haul, Neil Robertson’s positive expected wins and RTF numbers make for seriously-impressive reading. The RTF figure in particular hammers home the point that not only is the Australian playing to a brilliant standard on a regular basis but he’s also ruthlessly efficient in dispatching the opposition. Since collating ratings around four years ago, Judd Trump has been top-rated from inception but Neil Robertson now holds the mantle as my standard-bearer and while I will wait until Thursday before modelling the entire event, it’s highly likely that Robertson will be favourite with me using the skeletal draw as it stands and provided he isn’t paired with Ding Junhui (should he qualify). Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan are next in the betting and while the former hasn’t been at his sparkling best this season (as shown in his Ex’ Wins and < 50% RTF), Champion of Champions and Turkish Masters wins hardly suggest he is in crisis and while a recent interview clearly showcased frustration, Judd is evidently still a major contender. As for O’Sullivan, a brilliant World Grand Prix win against Robertson is as persuasive a single piece of form as there’s been this season. A European Masters reversal to Fan Zhengyi was clearly a gilt-edged opportunity missed but his underlying numbers are solid.

Brecel fulfils potential Having burst on the scene at around the age of 15, I must confess I thought Luca Brecel was in danger of being consigned to the super-talented underachiever tray. Fortunately, that hasn’t been the case and in some style, too, as the table indicates he has been the best player of this group relative to expectation. Of course, given his lowly rating in comparison with the aforementioned trio, it’s easier for Luca to post positive numbers, but it’s clear for all to see that he has thrived this season, shrugging off a final defeat in the UK Championship with a devastating display of potting in the Scottish Open a week later. When he’s on, Brecel is evidently a match for anyone, but a quarter featuring Neil Robertson and John Higgins asks a pretty big question of the Belgian. Selby and Xintong ask a question of the layers While Kyren Wilson boasts very pleasing on the eye neutral numbers and is perhaps the easiest player to price up, Mark Selby and Zhao Xintong are the two most difficult for compilers to weigh up. Mark Selby’s status as an all-time-great is unquestionable, recording win number four in this event a year ago. This season has been pretty miserable and he has revealed an on-off battle with depression so clearly he isn’t a single-figure price on his form this term.