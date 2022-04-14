Snooker data analyst James Cooper has found three betting opportunities ahead of the first round of the World Championship, which begins on Saturday.

World Snooker Championship: Round one tips 2pts Jamie Jones +4.5 frames at 8/11 (Coral/Ladbrokes) 1pt John Higgins -3.5 frames at 10/11 (William Hill) 1pt Scott Donaldson to beat Mark Allen at 11/4 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Mark Selby conundrum has already been discussed several times in Sporting Life articles this week and in truth, it’s hard to know what shape the four-time Champion will turn up in. One thing is for certain is that he won’t be found wanting for bottle or desire but the handicap price on offer assumes the Jester is arriving pretty much at the peak of his powers against a quality opponent in Jamie Jones. Jamie is the fourth-best qualifier according to my numbers and with a fairly cautious view taken on Selby’s rating, I have this best-of-19 match as a 0.79 v 0.21 contest (so around 1/4 v 4/1).

The opening-show value in Jones +4.5 at 5/6 was pretty substantial as I make the Welshman 8/13 to amass at least six frames and while that price has now disappeared, the 8/11 available is still attractive enough. The other handicap bet I like the look of comes in the John Higgins against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh clash and I can see this being one-way traffic if the Wizard of Wishaw plays to his usual high standards. Un-Nooh has always been very pleasing on the eye but it has to be said he has endured a rotten time of things in recent times and his tour status was very much on the line going into last week’s qualifiers. With that weight lifted of his shoulders he may relax and see this clash as something of a free hit and there is no doubt he is a daunting player to take on at his best given the speed in which he rattles off frames. The problem is, Un-Nooh clearly hasn’t been doing that regularly enough and on my numbers, he is a 5/1 underdog with me to cause an upset in this and around 11/8 to reach seven frames. With Higgins 8/11 to cover the handicap, the 10/11 available is worth snapping up.